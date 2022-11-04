BMC Recognized as a Leader in 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for IT Service Management Platforms for the Ninth Consecutive Year

BMC named in Gartner's report for its vision and execution for the BMC Helix cloud solution

HOUSTON, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BMC, a global leader in software solutions for the Autonomous Digital Enterprise, is once again recognized as a Leader in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for IT Service Management Tools [1] for the ninth year running. The BMC Helix ITSM solution performed strongly in all critical capabilities.

BMC Helix IT Service Management is a cloud-native SaaS solution leveraging AI and automation to deliver a modern employee experience. The development of BMC Helix's ServiceOps capabilities, brings service and operations management together with differentiated capabilities that provide a deep level of context and insight needed to navigate the frequent changes and shifting contexts of business services.

We believe BMC Helix IT Service Management solution delivers on the Gartner definition that "ITSM Platforms offer workflow management and related insights that enable organizations to design, automate, manage, and deliver integrated IT services and digital experiences."

"To us, BMC's continued placement as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant report acknowledges the experience and innovation we deliver to support our customers now and into the future," said Margaret Lee, senior vice president and general manager of Digital Service and Operations Management at BMC. "It's apparent that organizations are looking for ways to reduce friction encountered when managing IT. Our goal in introducing capabilities is to deliver a consumer-like user interface, whether it's through virtual agents, knowledge bases, live chat, or tickets, that makes it easy for customers and employees to request IT help."

[1]Gartner, Magic Quadrant for IT Service Management Tools, Rich Doheny, Chris Matchett, and Siddharth Shetty, October 31, 2022. Previous titles included Magic Quadrant for IT Service Support Management Tools.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER and MAGIC QUADRANT are registered trademarks and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About BMC

BMC works with 86% of the Forbes Global 50 and customers and partners around the world to create their future. With our history of innovation, industry-leading automation, operations, and service management solutions, combined with unmatched flexibility, we help organizations free up time and space to become an Autonomous Digital Enterprise that conquers the opportunities ahead.

