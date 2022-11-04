During Adoption Awareness Month, Save the Storks Highlights Need for Greater Attention to This Life-Giving Option

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- November is National Adoption Month, and Colorado-based nonprofit Save the Storks is urging women to consider adoption as a life-giving option in the face of an unplanned pregnancy situation. The most common choice for U.S. women is abortion or parenting, and less than 4 percent unplanned pregnancies result in adoption.

"Adoption needs to be a bigger part of the pro-life conversation," said Diane Ferraro , CEO of Save the Storks.

Putting real faces on stories of adoption, Save the Storks is highlighting moving stories of women on both sides of adoption – those who have chosen adoption and those who were adopted. Stories from women like Jessica, who unexpectedly became pregnant while in college.

As Jessica explored what to do, adoption was not one of the options even presented to her at a healthcare clinic. Ultimately, she felt most at peace choosing a family who would care for her daughter and one she could continue to have a relationship with, stating, "I see how adoption is such a blessing. Not just for the adoptive family, but for the birth mother too."

Other stories from women include:

A story that covers the process of adoption for potential parents





A story of a woman who was adopted





A story of a woman who placed four children with adoptive families





A story of a woman who has adopted and fostered many children







that make up ears, cheekbones and eye sockets), was adopted and now thrives as a gifted

musician The story of Dr. Francis Smith who was born with Treacher Collins syndrome (without the bonesthat make up ears, cheekbones and eye sockets), was adopted and now thrives as a giftedmusician

"As CEO at Save the Storks, I know that adoption needs to be a bigger part of the pro-life conversation," said Diane Ferraro. "I learned from my birth mom just last year that she drove to Mexico to abort me but changed her mind at the abortion clinic and instead chose adoption, for which I'll be forever grateful. My hope is that our adoption awareness campaign will inspire moms who are unable to parent their babies to decide on a loving choice: adoption and not abortion."

Currently, 95 percent of adoptions in the U.S. are open, meaning both the adoptive and birth families are in contact before, during and after the birth. This provides the birth mother with the power and control to pick the family for her child and stay in contact. For adopted children, it helps them to know their story and that they were given away with love.

MEDIA NOTE: Diane Ferraro, CEO of Save the Storks and was adopted and is a foster and adoptive mom; Jessica Phillips, birth mom who chose adoption for her daughter; and Emily Yee, who was adopted; are all available for media interviews.

About Save the Storks

Save the Storks' mission is to create a story of hope and empowerment for every woman in an unplanned pregnancy. A nonprofit that began in 2012, with headquarters in Colorado and staff across America, Save the Storks is 100% funded through the support of donors. Save the Storks is a four-star Charity Navigator nonprofit with a 100% rating, meaning it exceeds best practices and industry standards as a highly effective charity. It equips, educates and trains pregnancy resource centers and churches across the United States to help them empower women to choose life. Save the Storks has captured the imagination of millions with its innovative mobile medical units, known as the Stork Bus. Today there are more than 80 Stork Buses on the road in 30 states.

Contact: Christine Cape, 404.545.0085

Laura Laura McGowan, 847.347.5206

View original content:

SOURCE Save the Storks