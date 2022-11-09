AB Announces October 31, 2022 Assets Under Management

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein L.P. ("AB") and AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. ("AB Holding") (NYSE: AB) today announced that preliminary assets under management increased to $627 billion during October 2022 from $613 billion at the end of September. The 2% AUM increase was driven by market appreciation, partially offset by net outflows in each channel.
AllianceBernstein L.P. (The Operating Partnership)
Assets Under Management ($ in Billions)
At October 31, 2022
At Sep 30
2022
Private
Institutions
Retail
Wealth
Total
Total
Equity
Actively Managed
$
54
$
115
$
46
$
215
$
203
Passive
22
31
2
55
52
Total Equity
76
146
48
270
255
Fixed Income
Taxable
118
52
14
184
187
Tax-Exempt
1
26
24
51
52
Passive
—
9
—
9
10
Total Fixed Income
119
87
38
244
249
Alternatives/Multi-Asset
89
6
18
113
109
Total
$
284
$
239
$
104
$
627
613
At September 30, 2022
Total
$
279
$
233
$
101
$
613
(1) Includes certain multi-asset solutions and services not included in equity or fixed income services.
Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements provided by management in this news release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The most significant of these factors include, but are not limited to, the following: the performance of financial markets, the investment performance of sponsored investment products and separately-managed accounts, general economic conditions, industry trends, future acquisitions, integration of acquired companies, competitive conditions, and government regulations, including changes in tax regulations and rates and the manner in which the earnings of publicly-traded partnerships are taxed. AB cautions readers to carefully consider such factors. Further, such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made; AB undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements. For further information regarding these forward-looking statements and the factors that could cause actual results to differ, see "Risk Factors" and "Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" in AB's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 or form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. Any or all of the forward-looking statements made in this news release, Form 10-K, Form 10-Q, other documents AB files with or furnishes to the SEC and any other public statements issued by AB, may turn out to be wrong. It is important to remember that other factors besides those listed in "Risk Factors" and "Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements", and those listed above, could also adversely affect AB's financial condition, results of operations and business prospects.
About AllianceBernstein
AllianceBernstein is a leading global investment management firm that offers high-quality research and diversified investment services to institutional investors, individuals and private wealth clients in major world markets.
As of September 30, 2022, including both the general partnership and limited partnership interests in AllianceBernstein, AllianceBernstein Holding owned approximately 36.5% of AllianceBernstein and Equitable Holdings, Inc. ("EQH"), directly and through various subsidiaries, owned an approximate 64.3% economic interest in AllianceBernstein.
Additional information about AB may be found on our website, www.alliancebernstein.com.
