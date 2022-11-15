CultureWizard Releases the 2022 Trends in Global Virtual Work Report

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RW3 CultureWizard, the premier provider of global inclusion training, has released its report and executive analysis on a poll of over 1500 global respondents regarding the most current topics and trends in virtual work.

RW3 Culture Wizard (PRNewswire)

The 2022 global survey reveals an accelerating trend toward virtual and hybrid teams, an imperative for workplaces to focus on the optimization and synthesis of both virtual and in-person work environments in a post-pandemic economy, and a markedly more positive sentiment about organizations that offer flexible work options.

Here are some key findings:

Only 15% of respondents work in an office daily, 38% work virtually every day, and 76% work on hybrid teams.





70% report that the ability to work virtually is critical for them, and 79% say that this increases their sense of company loyalty





A small 7% desire to return to daily in-person work





80% of respondents report that the virtual environment has no negative impact on inclusive work cultures

The report also uncovers the distinct need for clear charters and guidelines to unify virtual and hybrid teams, as well as a specific need for virtual inclusive leadership training, as opposed to general inclusive leadership training.

"As the world adapts to a post-pandemic work environment," says Charlene Solomon, RW3 President, "the statistics outlined in the report can help companies assess their baselines for employee satisfaction, and guide decisions on how to improve retention through evolved policies and training initiatives."

For more information on the findings and copies of the report, join the next webinar: The Impact of Proximity Bias in the Workplace, on November 17th.

