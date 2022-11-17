IL Adoption Agency Hopes to Raise $125,000 Ahead of 100th Anniversary

Join The Cradle for Giving Tuesday at donate.cradle.org

EVANSTON, Ill., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nonprofit supporters across the country will gather online on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, for Giving Tuesday, a national day of giving following Cyber Monday. The Cradle, a nonprofit adoption agency serving Illinois and Indiana, will join the movement through their online giving site, donate.cradle.org. Giving Tuesday occurs during Adoption Awareness Month (November). For The Cradle, this year's giving season also precedes an incredible milestone: the nonprofit celebrates its Centennial in 2023.

"This is such a special moment for The Cradle as we celebrate our first 100 years of impact and move into our second century of service," says Jason Friedman, president and CEO of The Cradle. "Our growing community of supporters is a common thread linking our rich legacy of adoption services and the new ways The Cradle aims to become even more valuable to children, families and the broader community."

The Cradle hopes to raise $125,000 this Giving Tuesday to support its ongoing efforts to build families through adoption, support families through life's challenges, and strengthen communities through education.

"We can't wait to celebrate our nationwide network of families who have been touched by adoption," says Rachel J. Solomon, associate director of Development at The Cradle. "We hope to receive donations from all 50 states."

Solomon says matching donations will be available to The Cradle on Giving Tuesday with themed giving challenges throughout the day. Donors can double the impact of their gifts during these challenges, with $27,000 available in matching funds for The Cradle. In a special 100th Anniversary Challenge, every $100 gift made on Giving Tuesday will be matched dollar for dollar in celebration of the nonprofit's upcoming Centennial.

WATCH A STORY ABOUT THE CRADLE'S IMPACT: https://youtu.be/Gze92CxOOEA

DONATE ONLINE: Visit The Cradle's Giving Tuesday donation site on November 29 at donate.cradle.org.

ABOUT THE CRADLE: The Cradle is a nonprofit, licensed adoption agency providing adoption services, counseling and educational support. Since opening in 1923, The Cradle has facilitated over 16,000 domestic and international adoptions and has been at the forefront of open adoption, African American infant adoption and LGBTQ+ placements. The Cradle is the only adoption agency in the country with an on-site nursery. Learn more at Cradle.org or call 847-475-5800.

