COMSovereign Receives Anticipated Additional Delinquency Notice from Nasdaq

DALLAS, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: COMS and COMSP) ("COMSovereign" or the "Company"), a U.S.-based developer of 4G LTE Advanced and 5G communication systems and solutions, today announced that on November 16, 2022, the Company received notice from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") stating that the Company's failure to timely file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2022 (the "Q3 2022 Form 10-Q"), with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") could serve as an additional basis for delisting under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) (the "Filing Requirement").

The Company has already presented its plan to regain compliance with the Filing Requirement, including via the filing of the Q3 2022 Form 10-Q with the SEC, to a Nasdaq Hearings Panel ("the Panel"). At the hearing, the Company requested the continued listing of its securities on Nasdaq pending the Company's compliance with all applicable listing criteria, including the Filing Requirement and the $1.00 bid price requirement, which remains under consideration by the Panel. There can be no assurance that the Panel will grant the Company's request or that the Company will be able to timely satisfy the terms of any extension that may be granted by the Panel. COMSovereign intends to update the market promptly following receipt of the Panel's determination.

