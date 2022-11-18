InventHelp Inventor Develops Water Purifying/Flavoring Faucet (ITM 113)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a simple way to take home water purifying/filtering and flavoring to the next level," said an inventor, from Hampton, Va., "so I invented FILTERED FLAVORS. My design can also be expanded for restaurant use to increase convenience and safety during the current pandemic."

The patent-pending invention provides a convenient way to enjoy purified flavored water at home. In doing so, it offers a variety of water flavor options and it eliminates the need for a separate filtration product or water-flavoring appliance. It can also be utilized in restaurant settings. The invention features an elegant design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for households, restaurants, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-ITM-113, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

