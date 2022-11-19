Woolfson Eye Institute Opening an Office in Marietta, Georgia

MARIETTA, Ga., Nov. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Woolfson Eye Institute will open a new Marietta office in November 2022. Known as one of the leading LASIK providers in the Southeast, eye care providers have referred patients to Jonathan Woolfson, MD for LASIK and other vision correcting procedures for over 20 years. The practice ultimately evolved into a referral destination for patients in need of other types of eye care, as well.

The Marietta office will be managed by Anne Mobley. Lauren Dyak, OD, and Gabriela Gutierrez, OD will evaluate potential LASIK and lens implant patients. Jonathan Woolfson, MD and Eric Jennings, MD will perform LASIK surgery. Drs. Dyak and Gutierrez will also see keratoconus and dry eye patients and will work closely with Dr. Jennings, who will provide cataract and cornea surgery, to patients seen in Marietta. For those outside the range of treatment for LASIK, Dr. Jennings will be offering the ICL, an elective lens product often referred by patients as an "Implantable Contact Lens."

Rabeea Janjua, MD will serve as the retinal specialist, seeing patients with diabetic retinopathy, macular degeneration, and other retina disorders. Jenna Yoder, DO will be the glaucoma specialist, with Victor Liou, MD seeing oculoplastic patients for any functional or cosmetic concerns related to their eyelids.

The Woolfson-Marietta address is 2687 Sandy Plains Road near Sprayberry High School (at the site of the former Wells Fargo Bank). Practice founder, Jonathan Woolfson, MD, said "We've wanted an office that could deliver medical eye care to East Cobb residents for years, so I was thrilled to be able to open in such a convenient location."

About LASIK eye surgery and Jonathan Woolfson , MD

Jonathan Woolfson, MD, a LASIK pioneer, and his team of surgeons have performed over 100,000 LASIK procedures. In fact, over 300 eye doctors have entrusted Dr. Woolfson with their own LASIK surgery. Dr. Woolfson is a board-certified ophthalmic surgeon with memberships in the American Academy of Ophthalmology, the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery, the International Society of Refractive Surgery and the American Medical Association.

About Woolfson Eye Institute

Woolfson Eye Institute, headquartered in Atlanta, GA, is the Southeast's leading provider for LASIK, oculoplastics, cataract surgery, retina, glaucoma and other eye disorders. WEI has state-of-the-art LASIK surgery centers in Georgia, North Carolina, and Tennessee along with a fully accredited Ambulatory Surgery Center in Atlanta (Permit #: 060-414). For additional information, visit https://www.woolfsoneye.com/.

Contact: Woolfson Eye Institute—866-LASER22 (866-527-3722); https://www.woolfsoneye.com/marietta-ga/

