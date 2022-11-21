Black Swan Graphene Announces Launch of Scoping Study for Large Scale Production Facility

TORONTO, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Black Swan Graphene Inc. ("Black Swan" or the "Company") (TSXV: SWAN) (OTCQB: BSWGF) is pleased to announce the launch of an initial large scale production engineering study (the "Scoping Study") in partnership with Halyard Inc., a Toronto based Engineering firm ("Halyard").

The Scoping Study will provide an initial evaluation of the project, including processing plant specifications as well as mechanical, civil, structural, and electrical designs. Capital and operating cost estimates will also be established and fed into a financial analysis for Black Swan's contemplated large scale production facility in Quebec, Canada, where the Company aims to leverage the province's low-cost renewable hydroelectricity as well as the emergence of a world class graphite industry as a raw material source.

Michael Edwards, Chief Operating Officer of Black Swan, commented: "This marks an important step for Black Swan as we transition toward a much larger production scale of our graphene products and look to service volume driven sectors, notably the concrete and polymer industries."

Halyard is a Toronto based, carbon neutral engineering firm typically serving the mineral processing, material handling, infrastructure, and water treatment industries. The firm provides depth of personnel, including multidisciplinary engineers, project managers, designers, and project support experts to deliver innovative and sustainable engineering designs.

Halyard's key qualifications include depth of expertise with significant experience producing all levels of studies and executing both greenfield and complex brownfield projects; the ability to deliver fast-track execution schedules with a significant and successful record of project delivery; an extensive small scale and fast track modular plant design and implementation; as well as a strong commitment to environmental sustainability and prioritization of effective low-impact solutions.

Black Swan Graphene Inc. is focused on the large-scale production and commercialization of patented high-performance and low-cost graphene products aimed at several industrial sectors, including concrete, polymers, Li-ion batteries, and others, which are expected to require large volumes of graphene. Black Swan aims to leverage the low cost and green hydroelectricity of the province of Québec as well as the proximity of the eventual graphite production sites of the province in order to establish a fully integrated supply chain, reduce overall costs, and accelerate the deployment of graphene usage. Black Swan's graphene processing technology was developed by Thomas Swan & Co. Ltd ("Thomas Swan") over the last decade. Thomas Swan is a United Kingdom-based global chemicals manufacturer, with a century-long track record and has been at the forefront of graphene innovation.

