Digital Gadgets Earns Prestigious 'Vendor of the Year' Award at the 2021 Star Awards Presented by QVC and HSN

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Gadgets, a leading manufacturer and distributor of technology products, announced today it was awarded the coveted "Vendor of the Year" recognition for Home Shopping Network (HSN) at the 2021 Star Awards presented by QVC and HSN, an annual event that honors vendors and guests for innovation, commitment, and overall excellence.

At HSN, the Digital Gadgets team provided customers with collections of the leading tech brands' products, including unique bundles in multiple colors and patterns. Digital Gadgets also collaborated with HSN to launch a proprietary tech accessories brand, Tech Impressions.

"Digital Gadgets is a key strategic partner for HSN," said HSN President Rob Muller. "In a year of challenging product delays and shortages, Digital Gadgets worked hard to keep us in stock with key items, remained flexible, and pivoted with us as we saw opportunities. They are always open to feedback and continually look for ways to enhance the customer experience and identify new approaches."

Charlie Tebele, Founder and CEO of Digital Gadgets, said: "The entire team at Digital Gadgets is proud to be the Vendor of the Year. The best review Digital Gadgets can receive is the vote of confidence from our partners. We look forward to further strengthening the success of our partnership with HSN and continuing to exceed consumer expectations and drive technological innovation."

The 2021 Star Awards Presented by QVC and HSN also featured awards for 16 other vendors in eight categories – including a new category for "Small Business of the Year," honoring the incredible contributions smaller vendors have made to their communities and to our business. Separate Star Awards were granted for QVC vendors and HSN vendors. The full list of award recipients can be viewed here.

About Digital Gadgets:

Digital Gadgets is a leading global manufacturer and distributor of technology products. Founded by Charlie Tebele in New York in 2007, Digital Gadgets' team has over 30 years of experience developing and growing evergreen brands. With logistics facilities located nationwide and sourcing offices in Asia, Digital Gadgets leverages its core logistics competencies and expertise across various sales channels to add value at every touch point. Learn more at digitalgadgets.com.

