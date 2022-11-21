InventHelp Inventor Develops Kitchen Gadget to Filter & Preserve Cooking Oil (LGT 247)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was tired of constantly changing the oil due to breading, seasonings, and particles collecting within the liquid during the frying process. I thought there should be a way to preserve the oil," said an inventor, from Henderson, Nev., "so I invented THE COLLECTOR. My design reduces oil messes and waste when cooking large amounts of fried food."

The invention provides an effective way to filter cooking oil during use. In doing so, it enables the user to easily collect and remove particles, breading, seasonings, etc. As a result, it keeps the cooking oil clean and it helps to prevent newly added foods from burning in the frying pan. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households and commercial kitchens. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

