Von Dutch Launches the Next Chapter of Fashion with Luxury Collection, Von Dutch Paris

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hollywood heritage brand, Von Dutch enters their next chapter with a line of premium-quality apparel and accessories, Von Dutch Paris. This collection gives high-fashion a new meaning and is the first introduction of the iconic brand into the luxury designer space. Made famous by top-celebrities in the 2000s era, Von Dutch is back and more popular than ever featuring high-end, one-of-a-kind styles and fashion-forward designs.

Von Dutch Paris embraces the fluidity of street culture while establishing a new standard of apparel by marrying fine fabrics and handcrafted finishes with innovative, fashion-forward designs and ultra-flattering fits. The unisex, boyishly sexy collection will consist of a line of reimagined streetwear staples which includes bold graphics, t-shirts, premium denim apparel and "sports couture" pieces including track suits, hoodie and jogger sets, sports jerseys, and puffer jackets. The Von Dutch Paris line also introduces new concepts for the brand like eyewear, boots, and elevated accessories.

This high-end line was thoughtfully crafted and curated in their design studio based in Paris, France where the label harnesses the history and craftsmanship within the country yet offers a global perspective in terms of design and trends. Adding to the brand's ready-to-wear collection and their legendary impact in the fashion world, the creatives behind Von Dutch Paris designed this line with a clear vision and understanding of how clothes are worn and the artistic expression of high fashion.

"This collection is designed to bring Von Dutch into the luxury space and re-introduce the brand in a way it has never been seen before," said Earl Pickens, Artistic Director for Von Dutch Paris. "We have worked together to create a line of apparel and accessories with a French American connection that also challenges the norms in the current high-end fashion industry."

This unisex line is compiled of unique, lightweight leather apparel, from hoodies and t-shirts to pants and shorts as well as premium-quality denim jackets and jeans. The infamous Von Dutch bowling bags have also been elevated with luxury materials and fashion-forward designs like the incorporation of stones and feathers on the accessories. Von Dutch Paris is the start of a new chapter for the brand and introducing a new era of fashion in the industry.

About Von Dutch

Von Dutch is a fashion brand that was created in the early 2000's led by famed French designer, Christian Audigier. The iconic Hollywood brand has been a staple on the pop culture and music scene for over 15 years. Since the launch, Von Dutch exploded into the fashion world and became one of the most desired and recognizable brands of its time. Von Dutch continues to be one of the most influential brands that has stood the test of time. For more information, visit vondutch.com.

