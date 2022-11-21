Zendure Launches Semi-Solid State Technology-Based Home Energy System On Its Official Website

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Zendure , a true power independence provider and one of the fastest-growing energy tech startups, launches its breakthrough home energy storage system SuperBase V with an integrated Semi-Solid State battery on Zendure official website .

After reaching the five million dollar milestone from Kickstarter with funding of 5,394,102 US dollars, the project came to a worthy end, 1,183 people worldwide will be secured the special price within the Kickstarter campaign.

Zendure has already begun manufacturing the SuperBase V6400 and its Satellite Battery B6400, and they are being distributed sequentially. According to Zendure's mass manufacturing schedule, the US and the EU versions will be created first, followed by the UK and Australia versions in December.

SuperBase V series is the top-tier power station in Zendure's product lineup. The series will be available for pre-order from November 20 through November 30 on the official website for $2,999(LifePO4 version) and $4,299(semi-solid state version). In addition, the first 50 buyers are eligible for free air shipping.

On Nov. 10th, Zendure took SuperBase V to the Natural Disaster Expo, where it generated considerable excitement among the live audience. Extreme weather and geopolitical factors threaten access to reliable power and can destabilize energy costs as well. Climate change and political strife find common factors in the acquisition and application of limited resources. More people than ever are looking toward avenues of energy independence for safety, security, and cost savings. Zendure's solutions use the latest battery technology to provide clean energy without gas emissions or unfavorable environmental consequences associated with fossil fuels, delivering stability for the user right now, as well as for the planet in the long term. Below are some of the unique features:

Semi-Solid State Technology: Can generate 42% more energy density and feature 6.4kWh capacity expandable to 64kWh with satellite batteries, the first batteries of this type in the world.

120V and 240V Dual Voltage: A backup power for an entire home, one SuperBase V module can power all devices at two different voltages.

3,800W-7,600W AC Output: A single SuperBase V can deliver up to 3,800W of power, while two units can provide up to 7,600W when chained together with a home panel.

6.6kWh Maximum Recharge In One Hour : With a satellite expansion module and solar power combined with AC outlet power, the SuperBase V system can be charged up to 6.6kWh in one hour.

0-Downtime Uninterrupted Power Supply : SuperBase V is capable of activating a seamless UPS functionality with 0ms downtime, it can switch to the home backup power immediately after the power outage without interruption.

Automatically Powered Wheels : SuperBase V is equipped with automatically powered wheels, simply guide the SuperBase V with a pull handle, alleviating the stress easily to get to wherever you want it to be.

Home Panel with 2 EV outlets: With up to 12,000W of power distribution, the Home Panel can charge two vehicles at the same time and provide AC power to up to ten circuits around the house.

About Zendure

Zendure is one of the fastest-growing Clean Energy Tech start-ups based in the technology hubs of Silicon Valley in California, and the Greater Bay Area in China, as well as Japan. Zendure's goal is to make energy accessible anywhere, anytime, and to democratize the latest battery technology to power on-grid and off-grid lifestyles alike in a clean and affordable way. To learn more visit Zendure.com and follow Zendure on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter , and LinkedIn .

