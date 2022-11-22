EDELMAN GLOBAL ADVISORY ANNOUNCES ITS GLOBAL CLIMATE POLICY OFFERING

WASHINGTON, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Edelman Global Advisory (EGA) announced the launch of its new EGA Climate Policy offering. The offering comes on the heels of the UN COP27 climate conference, and will help clients mitigate risks, pursue emerging opportunities and successfully navigate a rapidly changing climate policy landscape.

Climate change poses enormous challenges to the private and public sectors. The imperative to de-risk the planet will lead to numerous new policies and regulatory frameworks. De-risking the future of countries and businesses by staying ahead of the curve will open up new opportunities.

"The climate policy landscape is shifting rapidly," said EGA Managing Partner and Chief Executive Officer, Deborah Lehr. "But there is no longer any question that the world is moving in the direction of a low-carbon future. The EGA Climate Policy team is uniquely suited to help clients navigate this evolving landscape and take advantage of the opportunities that will come from the transition to a clean-energy economy."

The EGA Climate Policy team offers deep expertise on climate change's political and regulatory aspects. The team includes individuals with senior-level experience in government, multilateral organizations, NGOs, communications and government relations, and will be led by Nikolaus Schultze, a long-standing authority on the intersection of climate, conservation, and finance.

"The formation of the Climate Policy team is well-timed, as companies around the world are trying to navigate a maze of new rules, regulations and risks," said EGA Climate Policy Chair, Nikolaus Schultze. "The team will help to de-risk climate for our clients while satisfying the growing demand for trusted advice and analysis in the climate space."

The EGA Climate Policy team will help clients navigate a complex set of challenges, including:

Understanding the latest climate policy developments at global, regional, and national levels

New market access and entry to commercialize climate solutions

Risk mitigation and identification of green financing sources

Compliance preparedness and reporting

Development of integrated campaigns to raise awareness with important stakeholders

The EGA Climate Policy offering is based out of Paris, France with locations in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East/Africa.

