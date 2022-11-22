Katten Partner Becky Lindahl Selected as Recipient of the John P. Sieger Excellence in Mentoring Award

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Katten announced today that partner Becky Lindahl is the first recipient of the John P. Sieger Excellence in Mentoring Award, which celebrates the mentorship legacy of the firm's late longtime partner and former chair of the Insolvency and Restructuring practice.

Katten partner Becky Lindahl is the first recipient of the John P. Sieger Excellence in Mentoring Award. (PRNewswire)

"John was always one of our busiest partners, but I find that the best people always seem to find time to mentor. John made that time to mentor a number of our people, and it is one of his legacies that Becky is now one of our best mentors," said Katten Chairman Roger P. Furey. "Becky received beautiful nominations that spoke to the deep mentoring impact she has had on Katten attorneys. We congratulate her on this deserving recognition."

At a Katten town hall meeting, firm leaders honored 32 nominees for the award and announced the selection of Lindahl, the head of Katten's Charlotte Litigation practice, as the inaugural recipient. Lindahl was among the numerous attorneys mentored by Sieger, who died last year. Next year, the award will be presented to a Katten partner, associate and business professional who all exemplify Sieger's dedication to mentorship and the highest ideals of the legal profession.

One of the dozens of nominations reviewed by the internal selection committee, consisting of firm leaders and representation from Katten affinity groups and other firm committees, said, "Becky has played a key role in my training ... She constantly offers guidance on best practices and helpful feedback on work product and client service, but also has guided me and other associates through all manners of questions, from how to resolve legal issues on cases where she was not staffed to navigating potentially tricky career moments. She consistently models responsible and empathetic leadership."

In accepting the award that she noted as "meaningful," Lindahl recalled how Sieger was influential in her career and illustrated how to be a good mentor.

"My very first big jury trial that I was first-chairing was for a client that John and I shared and John flew to North Carolina to watch me give the opening statement. I appreciated that, and it made me feel important and supported," Lindahl said. "He listened to me. He gave me advice. He told me when I was wrong or when I was right. He helped me figure out how to solve my problems for myself."

Katten CEO Noah Heller said he has seen how Lindahl is building up others and paying forward that support and compassion she received.

"I just spent some time with Becky and her group in Charlotte and I could feel the strength of their relationships and the amount of energy and effort Becky devotes to mentoring and development, and time spent helping her team," said Heller. "It's quite commendable."

