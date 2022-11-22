LG CHANNELS OFFERS NEW FREE STREAMING OPTIONS FOR EVERYONE TO ENJOY DURING THE THANKSGIVING SEASON

LG CHANNELS OFFERS NEW FREE STREAMING OPTIONS FOR EVERYONE TO ENJOY DURING THE THANKSGIVING SEASON

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LG's exclusive free streaming service, LG Channels, is offering LG TV owners access to a wide range of on-demand movies, TV series and events for a limited time through the end of November.

LG Logo (PRNewswire)

Included this month are exciting NCAA® Championship games including the 2022 DII Men's and Women's Soccer Finals streaming on the NCAA Championships Channel (100) and popular on-demand content including films such as Fury, Paul Blart: Mall Cop, and Ghosts of Girlfriends Past.

Offering more than 300 free channels, LG Channels offers a wide selection of premium live and on-demand programming, including movies, TV shows, news, sports, children's programs, and more. LG smart TV owners can easily discover their favorite programs by launching the LG Channels application on their LG TV's webOS platform.

Here's a look at LG Channels' newest additions this month:

New to LG Channels in the United States

21 Jump Street (224) (FilmRise): To combat a rise in school crimes, LAPD sends four young-looking officers to high school to pose as students.

At Home with Family Handyman (1041) (TMB): At Home with Family Handyman will empower homeowners and DIY enthusiasts to turn inspiration into action with plans to create and customize spaces in and around the home. With a 24/7 streaming schedule, the channel will launch with 10 series and hundreds of hours of original and licensed content never before aired in the U.S.

Heartland (1012) (FilmRise): Visit the Heartland ranch in Alberta, Canada, and its close-knit multi-generational family in the CBC's longest-running hour-long drama series.

Swerve Sports (475) (Swerve TV, LLC): Swerve Sports is a free streaming channel that delivers potent sports documentaries, inspirational movies and personality-driven digital sports content.

Unsolved Mysteries (205) (FilmRise): Hosted by Robert Stack, this series uses reenactments and interviews to retell the circumstances of mysteries that remain unsolved.

Users can visit the NCAA Hub on the LG Channels Home App or tune into the NCAA Championships Channel (100) to watch the live Fall Championship games.

NCAA Championship Schedule Highlights

Saturday, December 3

DII Men's & Women's Cross Country Championship: 1 p.m. EST.

DII Field Hockey Finals: 1 p.m. EST.

DII Men's Soccer Finals: 3 p.m. EST.

DII Women's Soccer Finals: 6 p.m. EST.

DIII Men's Soccer Finals: 12 p.m. EST.

DII Women's Volleyball Finals: 6 p.m. EST.

Sunday, December 4

DIII Women's Soccer Finals: 12 p.m. EST.

Limited-Time Free Movie Features

Analyze That: Day after day, Paul Vitti (Robert De Niro), New York's most notorious gangland figure, shuffles semi-catatonic around his prison cell, occasionally breaking into show tunes. Is Vitti having a nervous breakdown, or is his behavior a ploy for an early release? The FBI isn't sure ... and neither is his former psychotherapist, Ben Sobel (Billy Crystal). It will take time to examine the demons lurking in Vitti's mind--time that Sobel doesn't want to give.

Analyze This: The Mafia don Paul Vitti (Robert De Niro) makes psychiatrist Ben Sobel (Billy Crystal) an offer he can't refuse: Get rid of his panic attacks before an impending crime-family meeting—or else. Now the underachieving Long Island family therapist gambles his professional reputation, his future happiness, and his own life to treat his most disturbed patient ever.

The Assassination of Jesse James: A charismatic, superstitious, and moody man, Jesse James (Brad Pitt) presides over a ragtag gang of outlaws who fear his quick temper and even quicker shooting ability. Young Robert Ford (Casey Affleck) worships Jesse and joins the James Gang, only to become resentful of his hero. Intent on taking Jesse's place, the young upstart hatches a plan to kill the fastest gun in the West.

Catch and Release: After the sudden death of her fiancé, Gray Wheeler (Jennifer Garner) finds comfort in the company of his friends: lighthearted Sam (Kevin Smith), hyper-responsible Dennis (Sam Jaeger), and, oddly enough, his old childhood buddy Fritz (Timothy Olyphant). As secrets about her supposedly perfect fiancé emerge, Gray comes to see new sides of the man she thought she knew, and at the same time, finds herself drawn to the last man she ever expected to fall for.

A Few Good Men: Two Marines stand accused of murdering a member of their platoon during an unsanctioned disciplinary action. Hoping to obtain a quiet plea bargain, the Navy appoints young Lt. Daniel Kaffee (Tom Cruise) to defend the accused Marines. Defying the Navy's efforts to hush up the case, Kaffee realizes he must go to court, risk his professional career to unravel the mystery and bring those responsible for the young Marine's death to justice.

Fury: War-weary, cynical American tank crew which has survived 3 years of war against all odds is joined by a young replacement without combat experience as the war nears an end; they battle Nazis in Germany and end up having to take on an SS battalion alone in a climactic battle, which only the new kid survives.

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past: Connor Mead (Matthew McConaughey) loves freedom, fun and women. But on the eve of his brother's wedding, Connor's childhood friend, Jenny (Jennifer Garner), the one woman who has always seemed immune to his charm, Connor is haunted by his Uncle Wayne (Michael Douglas) with an urgent message delivered by the ghosts of Connor's jilted girlfriends, who take him on a revealing and hilarious journey through a lifetime of failed relationships.

The Great Gatsby: Nick Carraway (Tobey Maguire) arrives in New York in 1922. Chasing his own American Dream, Nick encounters the mysterious millionaire Gatsby (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his bewitching cousin Daisy (Carey Mulligan). Soon, Nick is drawn into the captivating world of the super-rich, their illusions, loves and deceits. Bearing witness to this new world, Nick pens a tale of impossible love, incorruptible dreams and unforgettable tragedy.

Her: Theodore Twombly (Joaquin Phoenix) is a complex man who makes a living writing touching letters for other people. Twombly becomes intrigued with a new, advanced operating system. Upon initiating it, he is delighted to meet "Samantha" (Scarlett Johansson), a bright, female voice, who is insightful, sensitive and surprisingly funny. As her needs and desires grow, in tandem with his own, their friendship deepens into an unconventional love for each other.

How Do You Know: Lisa Jorgenson's (Reese Witherspoon) entire life has been defined by softball, but at 31, she is deemed too old to play and cut from the team. After being cast adrift, she begins a fling with Matty (Owen Wilson), a charming womanizer who plays professional baseball. At about the same time, she goes on a blind date with George (Paul Rudd), a businessman on the hook for stock fraud. Caught in a romantic triangle with the two men, Lisa ponders the meaning of love.

The Informant!: A rising star at agri-industry giant Archer Daniels Midland (ADM), Mark Whitacre (Matt Damon) suddenly turns whistleblower. Even as he exposes his company's multinational price-fixing conspiracy to the FBI, Whitacre envisions himself being hailed as a hero of the common man and handed a promotion. But before all that can happen, the FBI needs evidence, so Whitacre eagerly agrees to wear a wire and investigate his employers on their behalf.

J Edgar: As the face of law enforcement in America for almost fifty years, J. Edgar Hoover (Leonardo DiCaprio) was feared and admired, reviled and revered. But behind closed doors, he held secrets that would have destroyed his image, his career and his life. With a career steeped in scandal, and a controversial private life, the legendary director of the FBI retained his post as keeper of the country's secrets until his death in 1972.

Julie & Julia: A culinary legend provides a frustrated office worker with a new recipe for life in Julie & Julia, the true stories of how Julia Child's (Meryl Streep) life and cookbook inspired fledgling writer Julie Powell (Amy Adams) to whip up 524 recipes in 365 days and introduce a new generation to the magic of French cooking.

The Natural: Roy Hobbs (Robert Redford) is a talented youngster set on baseball superstardom. The myth-making begins when he fashions his bat from a fallen oak tree and continues as his extraordinary ability attracts major league scouts. But an encounter with a mysterious woman (Barbara Hershey) derails his ascension until he reappears as a 36-year-old rookie for the underdog New York Knights, and his massive home runs spark the team's unlikely quest for the pennant.

Paul Blart: Mall Cop: Paul Blart (Kevin James) is a single, suburban dad, trying to make ends meet as a security officer at a New Jersey mall. Though no one else takes his job seriously, Paul considers himself on the front lines of safety. When a heist shuts down the megaplex, Jersey's most formidable mall cop will have to become a real cop to save the day.

Something's Gotta Give: Harry Sanborn (Jack Nicholson) is a perennial bachelor who only dates women under 30. On a romantic weekend with his latest infatuation, Marin (Amanda Peet), at her mother's Hamptons beach house, Harry develops chest pains. Marin's mother, Erica (Diane Keaton), a successful divorced playwright, reluctantly agrees to help care for him. Once they are alone together, Harry is surprised to find himself drawn to Erica.

1 Channel number will change to 759 after 11/30/2022.

2 Channel number will change to 239 after 11/30/2022.

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $63 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, commercial displays, air conditioning systems, energy solutions and vehicle components. LG is 2022 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year-Sustained Excellence. The company's commitment to environmental sustainability and its "Life's Good" marketing theme encompass how LG is dedicated to people's happiness by exceeding expectations today and tomorrow. www.LG.com.

About the NCAA®

The NCAA® is a membership-led nonprofit association of colleges and universities committed to supporting academic and athletic opportunities for nearly half a million student-athletes at more than 1,000 member colleges and universities. Each year more than 54,000 student-athletes compete in NCAA® championships in Divisions I, II and III sports. Visit NCAA.org and NCAA.com for more details about the Association, its goals and members and corporate partnerships that help support programs for student-athletes.

Media Contacts:

LG Electronics USA LG Electronics USA Chris De Maria Christin Rodriguez christopher.demaria@lge.com christin.rodriguez@lge.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE LG Electronics USA