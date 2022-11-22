Milan Laser Hair Removal Announces New Company President

Former COO Colleen Papek moves into the role.

OMAHA, Neb., Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Milan Laser Hair Removal, the nation's largest laser hair removal provider, has appointed Colleen Papek president. Papek has been Milan Laser's Chief Operating Officer since January 2018 and will transition into her new role immediately.

"Colleen has been a longtime asset to our team, and we're beyond thrilled to see her move into this position," said Dr. Shikhar Saxena, CEO and co-founder of Milan Laser. "Her tremendous impact on Milan is unmatched, and we know she'll continue that momentum as our new president."

Before joining the team, Papek spent 25 years in sales and operations at multi-unit companies. At Milan Laser, her experience has been instrumental in leading the company's explosive growth and nationwide expansion efforts, expanding its team to more than 1,600 employees and 230+ clinics in 28 states.

"I joined Milan almost five years ago because I was so excited about the vision and business model," said Colleen Papek, President of Milan Laser. "Being part of all our milestones over the years and seeing our team grow and evolve has been incredible. I'm beyond honored to be leading this company and helping our team achieve even greater success."

As president, Papek will work with all departments to foster alignment around Milan Laser's strategy and vision to be the number one laser hair removal company in the world. Working with senior leadership, Papek will define company priorities and direction as they continue to grow the business and explore new market opportunities. One of Papek's first duties will be to help find a standout individual to fill her previous Chief Operating Officer position.

To learn more about Milan Laser Hair Removal, visit www.milanlaser.com .

About Milan Laser Hair Removal

Founded in 2012 by two board-certified medical doctors in Omaha, Nebraska, Milan Laser Hair Removal is the nation's largest laser hair removal provider. With more than 230 locations in 28 states and 1,600+ employees nationally, Milan Laser is a premier employer. Laser hair removal is all Milan Laser does, performing more than 50,000 treatments each month. Milan Laser provides life-long results for all genders and skin tones in a safe, judgment-free environment, and all treatments are performed by highly trained medical professionals. For more information, visit www.milanlaser.com .

