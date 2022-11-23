"NATIONAL DOG SHOW PRESENTED BY PURINA" TO CROWN ANOTHER BEST IN SHOW CANINE THANKSGIVING DAY IN 21st ANNUAL HOLIDAY SPECIAL

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NBC's Thanksgiving Day special, "The National Dog Show Presented by Purina®," will crown one of the sport's great purebreds as Best In Show on Thursday, bringing canine competition and family entertainment to American television viewers as part of the 21th annual holiday broadcast.

The coverage of the Kennel Club of Philadelphia competition airs from noon-2 p.m. in all time zones following the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade and before football-watching takes over the day. The broadcast is seen annually by a total audience of over 20 million in what has become an American holiday tradition. An encore presentation will also air in primetime on Saturday, Nov. 26, from 8-10 p.m. ET/PT (7 p.m. CT/MT; check local listings).

The National Dog Show Presented by Purina will be hosted by John O'Hurley ("Seinfield," "Dancing with the Stars") and expert analyst David Frei, one of America's foremost experts on all things canine. Olympics host and tennis analyst Mary Carillo joins as sideline reporter for a broadcast that is a celebration of man's best friend with features on the dogs in our lives and on the competition, which annually features America's top showdogs.

As part of the two-hour special, Purina is launching the very first Purina Dog Show Sweepstakes, in which families and pets alike can play along to win prizes, enjoy fun moments and compete in family challenges. The objective of the game is to watch and listen to the on-air commentators during the show for phrases on your card and cross off each square once it's called out. Once you have five squares crossed off in a row – vertical, horizontal, or diagonal – you win bragging rights and a chance to win prizes including Chewy.com gift cards, Purina coupons and more.

Anyone who registers for the game on Thanksgiving Day at www.DogShowSweepstakes.com will be automatically entered into prize drawings and winners will be randomly selected for a chance to receive prizes. By sharing updates or photos of their friends, family or pets watching the National Dog Show, tagging @Purina and using #DogShowSweepstakes on Twitter or Instagram, players can also increase their chance of winning.

In addition to the Purina Dog Show Sweepstakes, Purina and NBC are partnering together to conduct the very first National Dog Show YouTube Livestream. The livestream will feature a behind the scenes look at the judging ring – a view where enthusiasts will see even more dogs and exclusive content – which will be streamed through three different YouTube channels. Consumers can access the livestream on Thursday, November 24 starting at noon ET on: Purina's YouTube Channel, NBC's YouTube Channel and Purina Pro Plan's YouTube Channel.

Three new breeds, the Mudi, the Russian Toy and the Bracco Italiano, will be part of broadcast coverage as the show has introduced to America some 50 new breeds over the years. With the addition of the new breeds, 212 breeds and varieties are now eligible to compete in AKC dog shows.

The National Dog Show will simulstream on Peacock and be available via NBC Sports online at NBCsports.com/Live, or through the NBC Sports app, which is available on the iTunes App Store, Google Play Windows Store, Roku Channel Store, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.

NBC's digital offering will also include on-demand coverage of all seven groups plus Best In Show. NBCSports.com and NationalDogShow.com will provide video of the examination of every breed in the group judging competition with specific commentary by Wayne Ferguson, the President of the Kennel Club of Philadelphia, following the broadcast.

View original content:

SOURCE National Dog Show