LEGO, Olay, Were Biggest Winning Brands During Turkey 5 on Amazon

Momentum Commerce's Turkey 5 Leaderboard Tracks Full Months' Worth of Search, Advertising, and Pricing Trends Across Thousands of Categories & Tens of Thousands of Brands

BOSTON, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Momentum Commerce , a modern digital retail consultancy, today announced the release of a brand new, free interactive dashboard showcasing pricing and advertising activity across thousands of categories on Amazon in the leadup to Turkey 5.

Learn which brands won Turkey 5 on Amazon and how they did it by examining share of voice and pricing trends across more than 70,000 brands and 2,000 categories on Amazon US over the course of November 2022 (PRNewswire)

The Momentum Commerce Turkey 5 Leaderboard breaks down tens of thousands of brands over a full 28-day period, providing key context for brands to better understand how they and their competitors strategies differed both during and prior to the shopping holiday.

Brands can examine specific categories, sub-categories, and competitive sets to drill down into what is most meaningful for them. Broadly, there are several big takeaways from the Turkey 5 Leaderboard:

Samsung (up 3.8 percentage points in Televisions) and Total Wireless (up 12.73 percentage points in Cell Phones & Accessories) demonstrated some of the biggest increases in overall share of the top 10 results across top category search terms, known as Total Share of Voice, during Turkey 5. This increased Total Share of Voice tracks to more potential market share gains.

LEGO (up 3.18 percentage points in Toys & Games) and Olay (up 1.70 percentage points in Beauty & Personal Care) drove some the most aggressive increases in paid share of the top 10 results across top category search terms, known as Paid Share of Voice, during Turkey 5. Increases in Paid Share of Voice indicate more ad investment on the part of a given brand.

Sennheiser Consumer Audio (average 43.54% discount) and KitchenAid (average 31.9% discount) were among the biggest discounters during Turkey 5 for their products appearing across top category search terms.

The Over-the-Ear Headphones and Toy Figures & Playsets categories were extremely volatile over Turkey 5. Over the course of the sales weekend, the Total Share of Voice leader in each category changed four and three times, respectively.

"For brands selling on Amazon, holiday season success isn't achieved in a short period of time. Amazon's massive scale and hypercompetitive environment make it necessary to execute before, during, and after the Turkey 5 period," said John T Shea, CEO of Momentum Commerce. "While Turkey 5 2022 produced a widespread sales boost across Amazon, the key question brands should be asking themselves is how well are they positioned for the remainder of the holiday shopping season. The Turkey 5 Leaderboard helps illuminate the nuanced, key strategic shifts brands are making, giving more context to inform potential adjustments."

The Turkey 5 Leaderboard by Momentum Commerce is free to access and can be found at https://app.momentumcommerce.com/apps/turkey-5-leaderboard.

About Momentum Commerce

Momentum Commerce is a modern consultancy offering brands flexible technology and professional services to grow sales on digital retail platforms such as Amazon, Walmart.com and Target.com. Comprised of half technologists and half consultants, Momentum Commerce's team provides unrivaled data assets with a scientific approach to retail media management, insights services, and bespoke projects brands need to meet their growth goals. With a mission to be the most respected firm in the space, Momentum Commerce brand clients include emerging and enterprise brands such as Crocs, Thrasio, Chaps, Lush Decor, Level Home, XMONDO and many more. For more information, please visit https://momentumcommerce.com .

