LIGHT FIELD LAB'S SOLIDLIGHT HOLOGRAPHIC PLATFORM NAMED TO TIME'S LIST OF THE BEST INVENTIONS OF 2022

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Light Field Lab® , an industry-leading holographic display company redefining what is perceived as real to disrupt a world consumed by flat images, today announced that its SolidLight™ holographic platform has been recognized as one of TIME's Best Inventions of 2022.

TIME's editors write, "There are two types of innovations: ones you see coming and ones that blow your mind. Light Field Lab's SolidLight modular holographic system is the latter."

SolidLight is the highest resolution holographic display platform ever designed enabling real objects to form in mid-air without headgear. The holographic platform features self-emissive bezel-less panels that assemble into modular holographic video walls. Real-time interactive experiences are powered by Light Field Lab's proprietary WaveTracing™ render engine offering a complete turn-key system solution for a wide range of next-generation experiences across entertainment and corporate applications with an eye towards mass-production in the future to support consumer markets.

"We are honored to be recognized by TIME's 2022 Best Inventions list together with this year's innovative and life-changing inventions," said Jon Karafin, CEO of Light Field Lab. "We are dedicated to changing the way people view and interact with display technology by enabling digital objects to exist in the physical world, and our entire team is incredibly grateful to TIME for this recognition."

TIME solicited nominations from TIME's editors and correspondents around the world, and through an online application process, paying special attention to growing fields—such as the electric vehicle industry, green energy and the metaverse. TIME then evaluated each contender on several key factors, including originality, efficacy, ambition, and impact. See the full list TIME's Best Inventions of 2022 here, which features extraordinary innovations changing our lives.

