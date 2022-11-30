RE/MAX® Posts Strong Q3 Franchise Sales, Retention Results

The brand inked agreements for 200+ franchises and renewed over 245 affiliated offices from July-September 2022

DENVER, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RE/MAX, the #1 name in real estate1, announced today that over 200 franchises affiliated with the network during the third quarter of 2022. Furthermore, more than 245 brokerages renewed their franchise agreements. During this period, RE/MAX also expanded the brand's presence to the Republic of Benin.

As announced in the RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. third quarter earnings release, total agent count grew by 2.4% year-over-year to a new high of 144,300. According to Peter Luft, RE/MAX Vice President of Franchise Sales, RE/MAX agents are known for their experience and high productivity. That makes RE/MAX an attractive proposition for franchisees and agents looking to fortify their businesses amid a changing market.

"RE/MAX is home to top producers, as well as those who strive to become top producers," Luft says. "During periods of market fluctuations, having the support of a brand that has navigated decades of ups and downs appeals to professionals who are focused on being productive no matter what might be happening in the market."

During the quarter, Broker/Owner David Young announced his previously unaffiliated offices in the Finger Lakes region of New York will align with the brand and open as RE/MAX Revolution in early 2023. Citing RE/MAX brand awareness as one of the reasons for the move, Young notes, "I sought out RE/MAX when I noticed their strong web presence in my area. I had never planned to franchise, but the more I learned about the global brand, the more interested I became. I realized that if I wanted to be the best, I needed to partner with the best. Joining RE/MAX has been the best move of my 21-year career in real estate."

Nearing the brand's 50th year anniversary, RE/MAX has rolled out several strategic initiatives designed to help franchisees take their brokerages to the next level. By going big with real estate teams, expanding efforts around conversions, mergers and acquisitions, and providing best-in-class technology products such as MAX/TechSM powered by kvCORE – which began a phased rollout earlier this year – RE/MAX is focused on attracting top talent.

RE/MAX has a presence in more countries and territories than any other real estate brand. From a single office that opened in 1973 in Denver, Colorado, RE/MAX has grown into a global real estate network with more than 140,000 sales associates in almost 9,000 offices and a presence in more than 110 countries and territories.

For more information about RE/MAX, LLC, a business that builds businesses, visit remax.com. Each office independently owned and operated.

About the RE/MAX Network

As one of the leading global real estate franchisors, RE/MAX, LLC is a subsidiary of RE/MAX Holdings (NYSE: RMAX) with nearly 140,000 agents and a presence in more than 110 countries and territories. Nobody in the world sells more real estate than RE/MAX, as measured by residential transaction sides. RE/MAX was founded in 1973 by Dave and Gail Liniger, with an innovative, entrepreneurial culture affording its agents and franchisees the flexibility to operate their businesses with great independence. RE/MAX agents have lived, worked and served in their local communities for decades, raising millions of dollars every year for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals® and other charities. To learn more about RE/MAX, to search home listings or find an agent in your community, please visit www.remax.com. For the latest news about RE/MAX, please visit news.remax.com.

1 Source: MMR Strategy Group study of unaided awareness.

