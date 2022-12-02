Build a school and catch truant students in this new pixel School-sim

CHONGQING, China, Dec 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pathea today announced the release of its new simulation game, Let's School, which will be released in 2023, made by a small team led by producer, Lanka.

In this game, the player will return to their alma mater as the new headmaster. Through great efforts and management skills, the player can restore the now worn-out school building to its former glory and beyond, even becoming a school known all around the world for its excellent education and stellar curriculum.

But the process of building the school is bound to be a painstaking one - in addition to realizing your vision, you will also have to contend with a variety of disorderly students - bullies who harass their peers, 'opportunists' who sneak contraband into the school, students who complain about the lack of recreational facilities and drop out, and many more. For the sake of the students and the future of the school, you as the headmaster will have to take decisive measures to rectify these malpractices.

For example, you can pick up a student who has dozed off in class and punish them with a standing order. For the smugglers, you can start checking for and confiscating prohibited items at the school gate. As for students who blatantly skip school, you may have no choice but to send teachers outside the school to track them down. It's not easy managing teenagers!

Of course, for those headmasters who long for some reminder of their own youth, you'll find it in Let's School: the game offers many customization options. Design your uniforms based on your own experiences, or perhaps your favorite high school anime. Decorate and color the rooms to your heart's desire.

The school may be deserted when you first join, but you can change that by designing the uniforms, repairing the classrooms, recruiting teachers, establishing clubs and more until soon enough, your school is teeming with life. As your school grows, you will then start to experience a rich and beautiful story of youth, slowly watching the adolescent lives of your students unfold.

The developers of Pathea are taking a step outside of the My Time series with the release of My Time at Portia on Steam in 2018, which has gone on to sell over 2.7 million copies and receive a 92% positive feedback rate in the years since.

After nine months of independent development, the producer's demo of Let's School attracted a lot of praise and encouragement from its audience. Support and suggestions from the players have also helped to bring Let's School from idea to reality, and the addition of more team members has helped to enrich the content of Let's School greatly as well.

The project is currently in steady development by a small team and is scheduled to be released on Steam in 2023.

