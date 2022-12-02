PepsiCo and CELSIUS® Launch "Save the Shore" Program to Fund Hurricane Ian Relief and Restoration Efforts for Florida's Iconic Coastline Businesses

Heading into the peak holiday tourism season, the brands' combined $200,000 investment will support and drive awareness to almost 30 local businesses with funding for renovations, employee relief funds, free product and more

ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- More than two months after Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida, local businesses across the state are still struggling to reopen and welcome customers once again. To support these rebuilding efforts, PepsiCo and CELSIUS® are coming together to give back to Florida communities and local economies with its "Save the Shore" program, supporting nearly 30 local Florida businesses reliant on tourism in their path to reopening.

Acknowledging the loss that will come from being closed during the start of peak holiday tourism season, PepsiCo and CELSIUS® will fund employee relief and restoration efforts of three local iconic Florida businesses – Crabby Joe's Deck & Grill in Daytona Beach, FL, and Lani Kai Island Resort and Salty Sam's Marina in Fort Myers Beach, FL – with a donation to the Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association on behalf of each business.

"Being headquartered in Florida, it's our responsibility to step up for the communities we serve. At PepsiCo, we took immediate action to funnel our resources to address the damage left in Hurricane Ian's wake," said Heather Hoytink, PepsiCo Beverages North America, President, South Division. "By joining forces with our partner CELSIUS, we're able to expand our support of these beloved local businesses and help the people and places that make these communities thrive."

"Florida's coastline is full of iconic businesses that play an integral role for locals and visitors alike. The 'Save the Shore' initiative especially hits close to home with our brand being based in South Florida. With our partnership with PepsiCo for the 'Save the Shore' initiative, we hope to alleviate some of the stress for these business owners by helping their establishments get back on track, giving employees relief, and revitalizing the region for the new year," said CELSIUS® Director of Human Resources & Administration Danielle Babich.

"We are so thankful to our wonderful partners at PepsiCo and CELSIUS for their generous donation directly to these iconic FRLA Members who were among many devastated by recent events," said Carol Dover, President and CEO of the Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association (FRLA). "These funds will help so much as our restaurants recover from Hurricanes Ian and Nicole. We are proud to be a part of this effort and will also continue to assist through the FRLA Disaster Relief Fund as we rebuild our industry."

Along with driving awareness to the businesses, PepsiCo's South Division will also introduce a reopening fund to provide additional local businesses with free PepsiCo products as soon as they are able to welcome back customers. In addition, PepsiCo plans to sponsor reopening parties for Crabby Joe's Deck & Grill, Lani Kai Island Resort and Salty Sam's Marina as well its various businesses including Parrot Key Caribbean Grill, The Original Shrimp Dock Bar & Grill, Salty Sam's Pirate Cruise and Sight Sea-R Dolphin and Sunset Cruises. The events will honor and celebrate local first responders who played an integral role during Hurricane Ian and in the wake of its aftermath.

This is the latest in the company's ongoing support of areas impacted by Hurricane Ian, led by its regional headquarters in Orlando. Most recently, executives from PepsiCo's South Division headquarters joined Team Rubicon's clean-up efforts on the ground in Fort Meade, FL, clearing the area of debris for reconstruction. In October, PepsiCo Beverages North America's South Division and the PepsiCo Foundation supported the recovery efforts of the Salvation Army, Team Rubicon, and other local organizations to help Florida communities and PepsiCo employees impacted by the storm, providing safe accommodations, supplies, meals, water and more. The PepsiCo Foundation has also offered employees opportunities to volunteer locally, encouraging them to donate their time and resources to those in need when they are able.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $79 billion in net revenue in 2021, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with PepsiCo Positive (pep+). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability and human capital at the center of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for planet and people. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com , and follow on Twitter , Instagram , Facebook , and LinkedIn @PepsiCo.

About CELSIUS ® Holdings, Inc.

CELSIUS Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CELH), is a global consumer packaged goods company with a proprietary, clinically proven formula. A lifestyle energy drink born in fitness and a pioneer in the rapidly growing energy category. CELSIUS energy drinks offer proprietary, functional, essential energy formulas clinically-proven to offer significant health benefits to its users. CELSIUS energy drinks are backed by six university studies that were published in peer-reviewed journals validating the unique benefits provided by them. For more information, please visit: http://www.celsiusholdingsinc.com and https://www.celsius.com.

