Stinger Off-Road Offers the Ultimate Gift Guide for Jeep Wrangler JK Owners

Stinger Off-Road's vehicle-specific solutions are designed to add the features and functionality you crave, with seamless integration, and mechanical design to fit perfectly within your JK's exterior or interior.

INFOTAINMENT

Sometimes size does matter. Ready to take your JK's infotainment to the next level? Stinger Off-Road radio upgrade bundles include everything you need for a plug-and-play installation.

Jeep Wrangler JK (2011-2018) 10" Radio Upgrade with Flush-Mount Fitting Kit

Add a full visual experience to your Wrangler with 16.7 million colors -- all in 1024 x 600 high-resolution. Customize the illumination and background, pinch and zoom (on equipped apps), and anti-glare. Retain your OEM features with the included vehicle integration, and gain enhanced features like Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and more. The included flush-mount fitting kit transforms your dash with a larger screen, while retaining the factory look.

6.8" Radio Upgrade Kit for Jeep Wrangler JK (2007-2018)

For the Jeep Wrangler JK owners who desire enhanced features at an affordable price, our 6.8" radio bundle is the answer. This bundle includes everything you need to complete your upgraded including a 6.8" feature-rich, capacitive touchscreen radio, vehicle integration and installation hardware, and replacement dash kit.

AUDIO

Experience your music the way the artists intended. Bring studio-quality sound, and heart-pounding bass with your on and off road. Stinger Off-Roads Jeep Wrangler JK audio bundles, provide everything a JK owner needs to upgrade their audio.

Jeep Wrangler JK direct-fit speaker bundles include speakers and a Wrangler speaker harness, available in Front Speaker, Rear Speaker, and Front and Rear Speaker options.

For JK Unlimited owners seeking a full audio upgrade experience, Stinger Off-Road offers two full system bundles which include the Jeep Wrangler JK and JKU Swing Gate-Mount Loaded Enclosure. Add clean, articulate, heart pounding bass, without adding bulk.

The full system bundles for Jeep Wrangler Unlimited with an aftermarket radio are available in two options, with front and rear speakers and without. The bass upgrade for the Wrangler JK Unlimited comes with the Swing Gate-Mount Loaded Enclosure, 800W monoblock amplifier, Jeep Wrangler JKU 4GA wiring kit, Jeep Wrangler JKU underseat amplifier mounting system, and 14GA speaker wire. Take your audio to the next level by upgrading your JK Unlimited bass and speakers with the JKU full system bass and speaker bundle.

CAMERA UPGRADES

Cameras add safety and convenience for standard driving situations such as backing out of a parking space, to gain visibility when crawling rocks, or to capture your adventures with the available dash cameras. The Stinger Off-Road Jeep Wrangler JK camera systems are designed to integrate with your JK, allowing for manual activation, or activation based on driver behavior (putting your Wrangler in reverse, drive, using your turn signal, etc.).

Jeep Wrangler JK Spare Tire-Mount Reverse Camera: Built with off-roading in mind. Unlike most standard powder-coated mounts, the PCAM-JP3 camera mount is made with thicker 12-gauge steel and zinc-infused coating to withstand harsh elements and prevent rusting. The flexible design allows for allows for mounting the camera anywhere on the spare tire, delivering the clearest viewing angle possible.

Jeep Wrangler JK Replacement Rearview Mirror with Monitor & Dash Cam, Spare Tire-Mount Camera Kit: Upgrade your rearview mirror view your front, rear, and side cameras from the 9.3" touchscreen video monitor, also includes a built-in dash camera. This bundle includes a spare tire-mount reverse camera with option to add Stinger Off-Road's front and side cameras for Wrangler JK.

Jeep Wrangler JK Side Camera Set: Lose your doors not your visibility or simplify lane changing with this JK side camera kit. Full vehicle integration alerts the body-mount cameras to turn on when turn signals are used, so the cameras naturally integrate with your driving behavior.

Off-Road Underbody Camera Kit with Built-In DVR: Gain clear, unobstructed views of what is under and around your vehicle, durable design to withstand the harshest terrain.

LIGHTING

Function or flare, the Stinger Off-Road lighting lineup is packed with solutions for your Wrangler JK. Rock Lights, Whips, Headlights Upgrade, Premium Headlights Upgrade, and Jeep Wrangler JK Light Bar with Mounting System

Visit Stinger Off-Road and treat yourself (or the JK owner in your life) to an upgrade.

For over 32 years Stinger has advanced automotive aftermarket technology for truck and Wrangler owners. The company's R&D capabilities have positioned Stinger Off-Road as the market leader in highly engineered integration solutions, which enable aftermarket audio, infotainment, lighting, safety, and accessory products to work seamlessly with factory systems. The team doesn't just build products, we live and breathe them. Built for the truck and Wrangler and enthusiasts by enthusiasts. See you on the trails, dunes, or wherever our adventures take us.

