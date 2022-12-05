Trina Solar vows to build a net-zero world with responsibility, technology and vision

SHANGHAI, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- China is redefining the word modernization, and as it does so the new-energy industry will play an important role, says Helena Li, president of global solar product business at Trina Solar.

As the world as a whole is striving to build a net-zero future, it is imperative that everyone work together, she says.

Li made the remarks in a speech by using four words as a reference point at the BloombergNEF Shanghai Summit held from November 29 to 30.

"The world is undergoing tremendous changes, and new energy is an important part of the energy mix," Li said.

"The first is consensus. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change of the United Nations says that up to 3.6 billion people worldwide live in environments highly vulnerable to climate change. From the Kyoto Protocol signed in 1997 to the Paris Agreement signed in 2016, to China's achieving peak CO 2 emissions before 2030 and carbon neutrality before 2060, proposed two years ago, the world has come to agree that addressing climate change and achieving carbon neutrality are a common cause for all humanity".

"The second key word is responsibility. In a way Trina Solar owes its very existence to the Kyoto Protocol. For it was this document that inspired the company's founder, giving us one of the world's first PV companies. Since Trina Solar was founded 25 years ago it has been firmly committed to its mission of "Solar Energy For All". For evidence of that we have shipped more than 120 GW of modules to more than 100 countries and regions, generating about 162 TWh of electricity from clean energy each year. From low-carbon products to green production and operation to the full implementation of an ESG strategy, Trina Solar shoulders its social responsibility by deeply respecting the ethos of sustainable development.

"Third, technology. We believe achieving carbon neutrality consists of four critical elements: PV power generation, energy storage technology, energy digitization, ultra-high voltage network. Trina Solar is resolute in its mission to promote the industry's entry into the 600W+ era and the all-round application of PV modules meeting the LCOE-oriented principle. The new-generation n-type modules based on the 210mm technology platform and n-type i-TOPCon cell technology, further reduce LCOE for continuous growth of renewable energy.

"And fourth, vision. We believe the new-energy and PV industries have incredibly good prospects. Although local carbon neutrality is a way off, Trina Solar is immensely proud of the role in making it happen and it has played over the past 25 years in offering smart solar energy solutions to the world. We are excited about the next 25 years, including the prospect of building a user-oriented PV ecosystem. At the same time, we are sober-minded as we face the responsibility with others in the industry of creating a net-zero future for all."

