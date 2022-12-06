Autel Selects Qmerit for Turnkey Home Charger Installations

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Autel Energy, a leading developer of residential and commercial electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions, has partnered with Qmerit, a nationwide network of certified EV charger installers, to provide customers with a seamless, stress-free home charger installation.

Autel Selects Qmerit for turnkey home installation solutions for its MaxiCharger EV chargers. (PRNewswire)

Qmerit offers a network of company-owned contractors, independent Certified Solutions Partners, and Certified Installers skilled in system implementation and integration. Via Autel's website (Autelenergy.com), MaxiCharger customers can initiate the installation process with questions directed to gauge a customer's home electrical status and installation needs. Qmerit uses that information to match the customer with the best installer. Qmerit's network of certified electricians have installed over 260,000 EV home chargers and covers more than 2,600 locations in North America.

"Our partnership with Qmerit is another element of our commitment to providing world-class customer service throughout the entire buying process. Their turnkey approach to charger installation will ensure our customers a seamless charging installation experience performed by a certified professional that will install our chargers quickly and safely, " said Autel Chief Operating Officer John Thomas.

"This partnership brings both high tech and high trust to the consumer," said Qmerit President, Qmerit Solutions Tom Bowen. "Qmerit is proud to join with Autel to make the charging process safe, seamless and responsive as society shifts more aggressively in the New Year to electrified transportation."

Autel's MaxiChargers are Energy Star certified, safety-tested to UL standards, and WiFi-enabled. Available in flexible 40 Amp and 50 Amp configurations, the MaxiCharger is compatible with all plug-in EVs and features innovative software solutions that are the hallmark of all Autel products. Available to be installed indoors or out, all units feature a 25-foot charging cable enabling flexible parking configurations. The MaxiCharger can charge EVs up to nine times faster than a standard outlet.

About Autel Energy

Autel Energy's vision is to bring a one-stop, high-quality, affordable energy management solution approach to everyone. Autel and our channel partners create a seamless customer experience that accelerates the adoption of electric vehicles and energy management solutions worldwide. Autel Energy designs, engineers, and manufactures some of the most advanced products for residential and commercial users, offering hardware, software, apps, and cloud-based solutions to cover almost every use case and application. This includes world-class charging hardware for AC home and 19.2kW commercial, V2X DC bi-directional charging, DC 40kW and DC fast charging from 60kW to 480kW with innovative configurability and modularity. Our total energy management solutions provide a cohesive and comprehensive microgrid approach to connect standalone energy systems such as a vehicle, a V2X bi-directional charger, a battery storage system, and a solar array. Autel uses AI and big data to interconnect these elements to use our natural resources and organically expand our grid efficiently.

About Qmerit

Qmerit is North America's leading provider of implementation solutions for EV charging and other energy transition technologies, simplifying the adoption of electrification for residential and business markets. Qmerit's value-driven services are delivered through a network of company-owned contractors, independent Certified Solutions Partners, and Certified Installers skilled in system implementation and integration. For more information, visit https://qmerit.com/, and connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

Autel Green Energy (PRNewswire)

