Cover Whale Expands Capabilities to Include Insurance for Intermodal Trucking Carriers

Intermodal Truckers Insured by Cover Whale Can Now Accept Loads at Ocean Ports Through the Uniform Intermodal Interchange and Facilities Access Agreement (UIIA)

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cover Whale Insurance Solutions, Inc., a leading commercial trucking insurer and fast-growing insurtech, today announced its participation in the Uniform Intermodal Interchange and Facilities Access Agreement (UIIA), a program administered by the Intermodal Association of North America (IANA). Through the agreement, Cover Whale-insured truck drivers can now accept loads at U.S. ocean ports and help relieve some of the country's supply chain burdens. This news follows a wave of recent announcements from the company, including new technological innovations and capabilities, strategic partnerships and expanded geographic presence across the country.

Cover Whale (PRNewswire)

Cover Whale policyholders now can be covered for liability and trailer interchange related to intermodal equipment. With more than 14,000 intermodal trucking companies participating, 95 percent of North American intermodal equipment interchanges are managed under UIIA.

Amid recent supply chain disruptions and increased port congestion, the demand for more trucks is increasing. This expansion allows Cover Whale to reach a larger segment of the trucking market. The added benefit of UIIA will now enable appointed agents to reach more clients and use Cover Whale as a one-stop solution for their existing and prospective clients.

"At a time of heightened delivery needs, trying to mitigate these concerns is a priority item on our agenda," said Dan Abrahamsen, CEO of Cover Whale. "By adhering to the UIIA, policyholders can now accept loads at large ports across the country to help alleviate supply chain shortages and drive the economy forward. Expanding our capabilities also doubles down on our core strength of streamlining the process for our agents and providing more coverage options."

About Cover Whale

Cover Whale, an insurtech founded by experienced insurance and technology veterans, focuses on technology, underwriting, and data to provide innovative insurance programs for the commercial auto industry. Cover Whale's unique Driver Safety Program combines coverage with telematics, dash cams and real-time driver coaching to reduce claims, keep drivers safe and save lives on America's roads. Cover Whale delivers its product through more than 5,000 agents with the industry's fastest, most agent-friendly online quoting experience. Maintaining excellent agent relationships has driven more than $300 million in premium through the Cover Whale platform. For more information, visit www.coverwhale.com. Stay up to date with Cover Whale on LinkedIn, Facebook , and our blog.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cover Whale