Distinguished Lands New Fine Art and Collectibles Team

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Distinguished Programs ("Distinguished"), a national insurance program manager, today announces the first step in its planned expansion with the addition of a new Fine Art and Collectibles program led by Patrick Drummond. The program will cover both commercial clients, such as museums, art dealers, corporate collections and artists, as well as private clients, such as art collections, wine collections, stamps and coins, rare books, comics and sports memorabilia, and more.

Distinguished's new executive team led by Bill Malloy, Jason Rotman and Steve Sitterly have been laying the groundwork to recruit and launch new teams and programs with strong underwriting track records. Distinguished provides its teams with resources to succeed through a "support with autonomy" philosophy. The goal is to allow them to do what they do best, which is to provide their carrier partners with outstanding underwriting results and their brokers with highly competitive products, delivered in an easy and accessible manner.

"We believe there is a great opportunity to support first rate underwriting talent in establishing new MGA product lines," says Jason Rotman, president of Distinguished Programs. "We are building a company designed to provide underwriters with all the tools required to build a market leading business. We could not be more excited to bring on Patrick and his team. They are industry leaders in the space and we have all the confidence in them being successful in building out a new business line at Distinguished."

The new Distinguished Fine Art and Collectibles program will be led by Patrick Drummond, an industry veteran with 25 years' experience, 15 of which have been focused on the specialty insurance market. He brings with him a team of the top Fine Art underwriters and claims experts in North America. The program will join Distinguished's existing primary and umbrella insurance coverages designed for real estate, community associations, hotels, and restaurants.

"We are extremely excited to be joining Distinguished Programs," says Patrick Drummond, president of Distinguished Fine Art and Collectibles. "We are passionate about Fine Arts and Collectibles and providing world class coverage and service to the clients and broker partners with who we work. We are eager to build out our business with the support of the Distinguished team."

Distinguished Programs was advised by U.S. Recruiting Inc on the recruitment of the team.

About Distinguished Programs

Distinguished Programs is a leading national insurance program manager providing specialized insurance programs to brokers and agents, with specific expertise in Fine Art and Collectibles, Real Estate, Community Associations, Hotels, and Restaurants. Property and liability products are distributed through a national network of agents and brokers. Providing outstanding high-limit umbrella programs and primary insurance, Distinguished Programs is the clear choice in its areas of specialty for superior coverage, competitive pricing, and attentive service. Through thoughtful innovation, stemming back to 1987, Distinguished Programs fosters growth and opportunities for its brokers, carriers, and employees.

