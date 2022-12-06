Drift Becomes A Microsoft Dynamics 365 Partner

Drift's integrations with Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Microsoft Teams boosts sales and marketing efficiency, accelerates revenue growth and delivers a better buyer experience

BOSTON, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Drift , the Conversation Cloud company, today announced it has become a Microsoft independent software vendor (ISV) partner to further unlock the power of conversational marketing and sales and to accelerate innovation and value for Drift customers globally, many of which already leverage Microsoft solutions. Drift's integrations with Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Microsoft Teams lets companies personalize their customer journey to build quality pipeline and increase sales velocity. Since the integration is bidirectional, customers can also strengthen their customer relationship management (CRM) as their single source of truth.

With current market conditions tightening budgets and limiting resources, 79% of sales executives say improving the productivity of existing sales representatives is key to hitting new targets. At the same time, 58% of chief marketing officers (CMOs) report that their teams lack the capabilities needed to execute on their strategy. To improve productivity, avoid redundant processes and break down silos between teams, companies are increasingly seeking highly integrated and relevant tech stacks. In fact, Forrester reported that integration is "the most important solution selection criteria and the biggest technical shortcoming of martech today."

"By becoming one of the first B2B Conversational Marketing and Conversational Sales solutions in Microsoft AppSource, Drift's integrations with Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Microsoft Teams makes it easier than ever for businesses to buy from businesses – all while using the software that companies already know and love," said Andrew Arocha, chief revenue officer of Drift. "This integration with Microsoft underscores our commitment to providing Drift customers with an integrated technology stack to overcome market challenges and build ongoing value to support their teams and revenue generation."

Drift customers can now access the following features and benefits within Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Microsoft Teams:

Microsoft Dynamics 365: With Drift's two-way integration with Microsoft Dynamics 365, companies easily maintain a single source of truth for CRM data, take action when buyers are on their site and build their pipeline faster. The integration automatically syncs leads, contacts and chat transcripts from Drift into Dynamics 365 so there is a record of sales activities. Sales reps can quickly review past meeting dates and chat transcripts.

Microsoft Teams: This integration combines the power of Drift with Teams to schedule meetings faster so that sales can get back to what's most important – closing deals. Drift will automatically add a unique Teams conference link to sales reps' meetings – whether booked through the Drift bot, chat, email or their profiles.

Thanks to Drift's buyer-first approach, around-the-clock actionable intelligence and support for the full customer lifecycle, Drift has generated $22.5B+ in pipeline and $3.2B in revenue for its customers. Drift customers on average see a 30% acceleration in sales velocity and 670% ROI. With the new Microsoft integration, Drift customers will be able to deliver a better buyer experience and improve sales representative efficiency – all while automatically strengthening their CRM data.

Toby Bowers, general manager, Business Applications Group, Microsoft Corp. said, "We're happy to welcome Drift to Microsoft AppSource, which gives our partners great exposure to cloud customers around the globe. Microsoft AppSource offers partner solutions such as Conversation Cloud from Drift to help customers meet their needs faster."

Drift®, the Conversation Cloud company, helps businesses connect with people at the right time, in the right place with the right conversation. Using the Drift Conversation Cloud, businesses can personalize experiences that lead to more quality pipeline, revenue, and lifelong customers. Drift brings Conversational Marketing, Conversational Sales, and Conversational Service into a single platform that integrates chat, email, and video and powers personalized experiences with artificial intelligence (AI) at all stages of the customer journey. More than 5,000 customers use Drift to deliver a more enjoyable and more human buying experience that builds trust and accelerates revenue. Representing less than 1% of unicorns led by Latino founders, Drift is building an equitable, enduring company to transform the way businesses buy from businesses.

