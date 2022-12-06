GameOn Raises $35 Million Series B to Revolutionize Industry-Leading Intelligent Chat Experience

The omnichannel conversational chat platform drives profitability and resource efficiency for real-time brand-to-fan engagement.

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GameOn Technology , the industry-leading conversational chat platform, today announced the close of a $35 million Series B funding round co-led by Mirae Asset Venture Investment, Mighty Capital, and B3 Capital. This round brings the company's total funding to nearly $54 million. Investors in the round include private investor Jim Davidson; Mark Attanasio, owner of the Milwaukee Brewers; Quest Venture Partners; the Wilf family, owners of the NFL's Minnesota Vikings; and Great Point Ventures. The funding amount will deepen GameOn's footprint in sports and scale a range of technical, business development and marketing efforts to catapult GameOn forward into more diversified verticals like retail, creating new, sustainable revenue channels for the world's leading consumer brands.

GameOn's platform powers a wide variety of major league sports team chat technology — across the NBA, NFL, NHL, PGA Tour, FIFA, ATP and more — that enhances brand-to-fan experiences through personalized content like live scores, highlights and videos. Leveraging intelligent chat empowers brands to connect with audiences in real time and drive more engagement to better understand fan profiles on almost any channel in addition to existing customer support and service functions. GameOn is used by teams like Arsenal F.C., the Milwaukee Bucks and the Las Vegas Raiders; and is backed by dozens of athlete investors including names like NFL legend Joe Montana, NBA Hall of Famer Gary Payton, NBA players Andre Iguodala and Mo Bamba, and more.

"We're excited not only to continue to scale up our foothold in the sports industry but also increase our reach and influence over the chat space as a whole," said GameOn CEO and Co-Founder Alex Beckman. "Chat has always been used as a defensive tool, but there are over 3 billion people chatting every day. GameOn has unlocked the chat experience and turned it into an offensive, revenue-generating machine for a wide variety of teams and industries to develop a deeper and more substantial relationship with their consumers."

GameOn's chat experience generates enormous conversational depth and drives click-through rates from users over 50% of the time, including up to 65% on commerce-related content while delivering 10 times the user engagement when compared to traditional paid search. This presents a unique brand opportunity to drive revenue across verticals beyond sports.

"GameOn brings substantial opportunities for real results with audiences who have been cultivated for years on multiple channels," said Justin Kim, executive director at Mirae Asset Venture Investment. "Our investment reflects our view that conversational chat platforms present an untapped opportunity to not only change the future of chat but lead the charge in connecting the biggest brands in the world with their consumers and keeping them connected through engaged and meaningful content that drives business acumen. Alex and his team have built a successful fan platform, and we're confident they will do the same with GameOn."

About GameOn Technology

GameOn is the industry-leading intelligent chat platform that powers authentic conversational experiences for some of the world's largest and most popular brands, teams and content properties. Established in 2014 and based in San Francisco, GameOn's omnichannel technology engages fans, drives profitability and saves time and money for partners like the NBA, NFL, NHL, PGA Tour, FIFA, TIME Inc., among others. Founded by proven entrepreneurs Alex Beckman, Kalin Stanojev and Nate Simmons, GameOn has raised $54 million from leading VC firms like Quest Ventures, Mirae Asset Venture Investment, Mighty Capital and celebrity investors like Snoop Dogg, Joe Montana and Gary Payton.

