Intermedia Cloud Communications Dominates TMCNet Awards with Three Wins

All-in-one cloud communications and collaboration solution – Intermedia Unite® – recognized for Excellence in Cloud Computing and Internet Telephony, while email protection software – Intermedia AI Guardian – earns Computing Security Excellence Award

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Intermedia Cloud Communications , a leading provider of cloud communications and collaboration solutions to businesses and the partners that serve them, announced today that TMC , a global, integrated media company, has named Intermedia Unite and Intermedia AI Guardian as 2022 Excellence Award winners.

Intermedia Unite is the all-in-one communications and collaboration platform that helps businesses achieve more productive, efficient employee collaboration and deliver more informed and responsive customer care and support. Users enjoy voice, video conferencing, chat, file sharing and backup, as well as call queues, active call routing, contact directories, and many more contact center features. Unite received the Cloud Computing Excellence Award, presented by TMC's Cloud Computing magazine , for "having effectively leveraged cloud computing to bring a new, differentiated offering to market," as well as the Internet Telephony Excellence Award, presented by TMC's Internet Telephony magazine, for delivering an "exceptional IP Communications solution that is leading the way in this still-growing industry."

Separately, Intermedia AI Guardian took home the Cloud Computing Security Excellence Award from TMC's Cloud Computing magazine . AI Guardian is an advanced, artificial intelligence (AI)-based security solution designed to protect businesses and their employees from dangerous and targeted cyberattacks. Integrated within Intermedia Email Protection – the enterprise-grade email security engine that currently protects millions of mailboxes globally – AI Guardian's algorithms analyze thousands of signals involving the language, context, and historical pattern of emails to prevent increasingly more complex spam, viruses, ransomware, malware, and phishing attempts from ever reaching mailboxes.

"As businesses continue to adjust to hybrid and remote work operating models, it is imperative they have access to the tools that allow their employees to work from wherever, and to do so with reliable and secure confidence," said Jonathan McCormick, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Revenue Officer at Intermedia. "Intermedia Unite and AI Guardian demonstrate what the cloud is capable of, and that's delivering the communications solutions that provide the needed versatility to meet the demands of today's ever-increasing mobile work world, while also protecting valuable data against the rise of sophisticated and malicious cyberattacks. I couldn't be prouder of our team for developing and delivering these solutions, and very much appreciate the recognition from TMC for our efforts."

