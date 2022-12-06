iReceptor Plus Offers Scientists Access to Single-Cell Immune Profiling Data

The international consortium revealed a new version of the iReceptor Plus Platform that can be used to develop new vaccines, monoclonal antibodies for cancer and autoimmune treatment.

PARIS, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The international iReceptor Plus Project unveiled an updated version of the iReceptor Plus Platform, which facilitates the sharing and analyses of antibody and T-cell receptor sequencing data, at the consortium's meeting which took place on November 28–30, 2022, in Paris.

iReceptor Plus presented a new version of the iReceptor Plus Scientific Gateway, which can be used to query, search and analyze human immunological data online.

"The updated version of the iReceptor Plus platform opens up a new world of data integration for researchers, who will now be able to easily curate, analyze and share single-cell immune profiling data," said Prof. Felix Breden, iReceptor Plus's Scientific Manager. "The platform allows biopharmaceutical companies, clinics and other study leaders to coordinate data in a private manner and in a globally common format that enables searching and comparing different sets of curated data with their own data more efficiently."

Possible comparisons include determining expanded clones, gene expression patterns in single-cell immune profiling data and analysis of public versus private clones across multiple studies, disease types and healthy controls.

The iReceptor Scientific Gateway's approach to data integration and analysis will make it easy to connect personalized immune germline genotypes to naïve and antigen-stimulated immune repertoires – antibody/B-cell and T-cells – all the way through to disease phenotypes.

"The detailed understanding of the basic biology underlying diseases of the adaptive immune system will lead to new vaccines, monoclonal antibodies for cancer and autoimmune treatment and the many other diseases with a connection to the immune system," said Bar-Ilan University's Prof. Gur Yaari, iReceptor Plus's Project Coordinator.

The iReceptor Science Gateway now enables researchers to query single-cell and bulk-sequenced immune repertoire studies based on shared metadata fields, or on new characteristics such as finding samples with high expression for particular genes.

About iReceptor Plus

iReceptor Plus is an international project co-funded by the EU and the Canadian government which aims to promote human immunological data storage, integration and controlled sharing for a wide range of clinical and scientific purposes.

The four-year project is developing an innovative platform to integrate distributed repositories of Adaptive Immune Receptor Repertoire sequencing (AIRR-seq) data for enabling improved personalized medicine and immunotherapy.

