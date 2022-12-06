Kindbody Opens State-of-the-Art Fertility Clinic and IVF Lab in Dallas

Leading Fertility Clinic Network and Family-Building Benefits Provider Continues Nationwide Expansion with Opening of 31st Clinic

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kindbody , a technology-driven fertility clinic network and family-building benefits provider for employers offering virtual and in-person care, today announced the opening of a state-of-the-art clinic and in vitro fertilization (IVF) lab in Dallas, TX. Kindbody Dallas was built to meet the increasing demand for world-class fertility care and comprehensive family-building benefits by patients and employers in the area, which is one of the fastest-growing cities in the U.S. Kindbody Dallas is led by Dr. Rinku Mehta , a renowned reproductive endocrinology and infertility specialist who is double board-certified in obstetrics and gynecology and reproductive endocrinology and infertility. Dr. Mehta is currently accepting patients. The opening of Kindbody Dallas marks the company's third Texas location and 31st signature clinic nationwide.

Kindbody Dallas is located at 8041 Walnut Hill Ln. #870 , right off of the US-75 Central Expressway, making it easily accessible to the entire Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. "We're delighted to continue our expansion into Texas and bring our mission of affordable, high-quality fertility care to Dallas employers, their employees, and the entire community,'' said Annbeth Eschbach, CEO, Corporate of Kindbody. "This year fertility benefits became a 'must have' for employers who aim to build inclusive cultures, and attract and keep great talent. Our new Dallas location allows them to provide a premium fertility and family-building benefit with significant cost savings, as a result of working directly with the care provider. We look forward to serving the entire Dallas community for years to come."

Kindbody's medical director Dr. Mehta has helped hundreds of infertility patients grow their families. A longtime member of the Dallas-Fort Worth community, she graduated with honors from the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston, where she also completed her residency in obstetrics and gynecology. She went on to complete her reproductive endocrinology and infertility fellowship at the prestigious UC San Diego where she focused her fellowship research on the study of polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS). She has been in private practice helping build families since 2006. Dr. Mehta has been voted by her peers as one of the best doctors in Collin County and Dallas for several years in a row.

"My values align with Kindbody's philosophy of increasing access to care and providing patients a seamless experience where they are well supported holistically in their family-building journey. I am looking forward to providing care at Kindbody Dallas," commented Dr. Mehta.

Kindbody owns and operates 31 signature clinics throughout the U.S. in Arkansas, California, Colorado, District of Columbia, Georgia, Illinois, Michigan, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, Texas, Washington, and Wisconsin. To schedule an appointment visit kindbody.com/book . Employers who wish to learn more about how Kindbody delivers the best patient experience and outcomes while reducing healthcare costs can contact solutions@kindbody.com.

Kindbody is a technology-driven fertility clinic network and family-building benefits provider for employers offering virtual and in-person care. Kindbody's clinically managed program includes fertility assessments and education, fertility preservation, genetic testing, in vitro fertilization (IVF), donor and surrogacy services, and adoption, as well as physical, mental, and emotional support from preconception through postpartum. Kindbody is the trusted fertility benefits provider for more than 100 leading employers, covering more than 2.4 million lives. Many thousands more receive their fertility care directly from Kindbody throughout the country at signature clinics, mobile clinics, and partner clinics. As the fertility benefits provider, technology platform, and direct provider of high-quality care, Kindbody delivers a seamless, integrated experience with superior health outcomes at lower cost, making fertility care more affordable and accessible for all. Kindbody has raised $190 million in funding from leading investors including Perceptive Advisors, GV (formerly Google Ventures), RRE Ventures, Claritas Health Ventures, Rock Springs Capital, NFP Ventures, and TQ Ventures.

