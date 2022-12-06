KLX Energy Services to Present at the Upcoming Singular Research "Best of the Uncovered" Investor Conference

HOUSTON, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLXE), ("KLX" or the "Company") announced today that it will present at the Singular Research "Best of the Uncovered" Investor Conference in San Francisco on Thursday, December 8, 2022 at 10:45 A.M. Eastern Savings Time (7:45 A.M. PST). The Company's investor presentation and a link to register for the webcast will be available on the KLX website at https://investor.klxenergy.com/events-and-presentations/events.

About KLX Energy Services

KLX is a growth-oriented provider of diversified oilfield services to leading onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies operating in both conventional and unconventional plays in all of the active major basins throughout the United States. The Company delivers mission critical oilfield services focused on drilling, completion, production, and intervention activities for technically demanding wells from over 60 service and support facilities located throughout the United States. KLX's complementary suite of proprietary products and specialized services is supported by technically skilled personnel and a broad portfolio of innovative in-house manufacturing, repair and maintenance capabilities. More information is available at www.klxenergy.com.

Contacts: KLX Energy Services

Keefer M. Lehner, EVP & CFO

832-930-8066

IR@klxenergy.com





Dennard Lascar Investor Relations

Ken Dennard / Natalie Hairston

(713) 529-6600

KLXE@dennardlascar.com

