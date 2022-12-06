PARAGON CO-HOSTS CYBERSECURITY SUMMIT

Paragon and the Public Utility Commission of Texas organized a two-day Cybersecurity Summit on the Texas A&M campus in College Station, Texas.

HERNDON, Va., Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly 100 Texas utilities and municipalities attended the summit, sharing knowledge and best practices across the industry and listening to a cadre of speakers, including presentations from both Federal and State entities. "As the facilitator of the Public Utility Commission (PUC) of Texas' Cybersecurity Monitor Program, Paragon was excited to work with the PUC and bring utilities and cybersecurity experts together," mentioned Ron Hickie, Paragon Energy Sector President.

Summit attendees eagerly listening on day 2 of the event. (PRNewswire)

In addition, the Texas A&M Engineering Extension Services (TEEX) partnered with Paragon to provide tabletop exercises for local utilities and tour the response training facilities available on-site.

The second day of the summit kicked off with several keynote speakers. Cybersecurity experts Mark Roman and Pete Mauro highlighted the ways in which critical infrastructure is in the crosshairs in relation to cybersecurity threats and concerns. Brandi Martin, from the Department of Energy's Office of Cybersecurity, Energy Security, and Emergency Response (CESER), followed, offering valuable insight into the current offerings and project focuses of CESER.

The event wrapped with a resource panel attended by CISA (Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency), the Electricity Information Sharing and Analysis Center (E-ISAC), the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) and Department of Information Resources (DIR).

"Paragon's expanding cybersecurity offering combined with our robust solutions in physical security, risk management, and security technology was experienced firsthand by summit participants. Being able to bring together key stakeholders in the utility industry and facilitate knowledge sharing at this first-of-its-kind event provides the ability to further strengthen our country's infrastructure," commented Paragon CEO Tony Sabatino.

Work on the 2023 cybersecurity summit has already begun.

ABOUT PARAGON SYSTEMS

Paragon employs over 12,000 professionals in specialized operations providing security, fire, investigations, inspections, cybersecurity, risk management, and mission support services to the U.S. Federal Government and other critical infrastructure clients. Paragon is Safeguarding American Assets at home, abroad, & beyond.

Paragon Systems: Safeguarding American Assets at Home & Abroad (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Paragon Systems