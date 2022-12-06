Perfect Game Reaches Agreement with City of Chesterfield, MO on Ten-Year Lease of Chesterfield Valley Athletic Complex.

Chesterfield Valley Athletic Complex to become new home for Perfect Game regional and national baseball and fastpitch softball tournaments

Perfect Game to collaborate with the City on renovations to 16 turf fields, upgrades to concession and dining areas and installation of state-of-the-art technology throughout the complex

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Perfect Game, the world's largest amateur baseball and softball platform and scouting service, today announced it has reached an agreement with the city of Chesterfield, MO on a 10-year lease to operate the 176-acre Chesterfield Valley Athletic Complex, effective 2023. The Complex is home to the Chesterfield Baseball Softball Association and its 6,000 youth participants.

In accordance with the terms of the agreement, Perfect Game and the City of Chesterfield will work together to:

Renovate the 16 turf fields in the Complex;

Improve Wi-Fi signals throughout the Complex:

Wire the facility for live streaming video capabilities;

Leverage DiamondKast, Perfect Game's official scoring system, which allows statistics from Perfect Game associated games to be populated in real-time to Perfect Game web-based event, organizational, team and player profiles;

Construct and/or upgrade new access gates, concession/dining areas and merchandise kiosks.

"We are excited to partner with the city of Chesterfield to turn the Chesterfield Valley Athletic Complex into one of the nation's top baseball and softball facilities, complete with unprecedented, best-in-class and state of the art amenities," said Perfect Game CEO, Rob Ponger. "Perfect Game and the City are making a substantial commitment to help turn the Complex into a world class facility that will annually play host to thousands of athletes and their families from the Chesterfield Baseball Softball Association and across the country. Perfect Game is confident that this partnership will have a sizable economic impact on the city and surrounding communities."

In addition to 16 lighted fields, the Complex features the Catch 22 Miracle Field, created in collaboration with former St. Louis Cardinals player and manager Mike Matheny, future Hall of Famer and recently retired Cardinals legendary player, Albert Pujols and the Municipal Parks Commission.

Once Perfect Game and the City of Chesterfield completes the renovations, the Complex will become a highly sought-out destination for travel baseball and fastpitch organizations across the Midwest and beyond because of the family-friendly amenities in and outside the facility. The area, just 25 miles west of St. Louis, is close to The Gateway Arch, Saint Louis Zoo, Six Flags, and the St. Louis Science Center, to name just a few of the region's family-friendly attractions. Nearby St. Louis Lambert International Airport serves St. Louis and southern Illinois by operating more than 250 daily departures. Chesterfield is also home to thirteen major hotels and two major shopping venues - Chesterfield Commons and St. Louis Premium Outlets – more than 50 restaurants and an array of entertainment options minutes from the Complex including, Top Golf, Sky Zone, Bounce U., AMC Theatres and the Chesterfield Amphitheater.

Including those at Chesterfield Valley Athletic Complex, Perfect Game has recently unveiled its 2023 events and tournaments schedule and is now accepting registrations. Baseball information can be found here and softball can be found here.

For more information, please visit PerfectGame.org.

