Praxis Packaging Solutions Adds New TF2 Blister Pack Machine with an Expansive Range of Features to Its Equipment Line Up

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Praxis Packaging Solutions, an industry leader in contract packaging, today announced the purchase of the TF2 Blister Pack Machine a powerful new medium to high output blister machine perfect for a wide range of applications including standard HUD blister packs and BINGO style blister packs. The TF2, available for jobs in Q1 of 2023, also features a deeper forming depth making it ideal for packaging medical device and tray packaging applications. This advanced, fast, and cost-efficient blister machine enables pharmaceutical, medical, animal health, and consumer products customers to accelerate their timelines to get their products to market faster.

The TF2 Blister Pack Machine's applications include Solid-Dose, Liquids, Powders, Capsules, Tablets, Caplets, Gelcaps, Geltabs, Softgels, Hard Gels, Lozenges, Troches, Sublingual, Chewables, Medical Devices, Syringes, Consumer Products, Vape Products, Large Format Blisters, Bingo Blister, Multi-blister formats, to name a few.

"This substantial investment affirms Praxis Packaging's commitment to our customers to continually provide the solutions they need to outpace their competition and succeed." said Scott Hanmer, Senior Vice President at Praxis Packaging Solutions.

The new system also includes Servo Driven Stations and Indexing, Cold Form and Plug Assist Blister Forming, Product Feeding Equipment, and Multiple Blister Outfeed configurations.

To learn more about how the TF2 Blister Pack Machine's expanded suite of packaging solutions can help your products arrive to market quicker, cost effectively and without error, email us at info@praxispackaging.com or call (616) 827-8525 to reach our Sales.

About Praxis Packaging Solutions

Praxis Packaging specializes in primary tablet filling of OTC and secondary packaging, Rx packaging and serialization, as well as food & beverage and personal care items at our Grand Rapids, MI, and Columbus, OH facilities. We also operate an FDA registered facility though our subsidiary, Unette, located in Randolph, NJ. Unette adds their expertise in the blending and filling of rigid and specialty flexible containers, as well as providing secondary packaging solutions for the nutraceutical, personal care, health & beauty, and cosmetic industries.

