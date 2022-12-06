Tessera Data Brings in Gilad Horev to Lead Product Team

New product leadership at Tessera Data positions the people data company to disrupt the trust and safety industry.

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Tessera Data announced Gilad Horev has been brought in to lead the product, design, and analytics teams for the company as they continue to invest in new products and product enhancements that will further trust and safety online and offline.

Gilad Horev comes to Tessera Data following a decade-long tenure with Eventbrite, a global platform that allows anyone to create, share, find, and attend events of interest. At Eventbrite, he served most recently as Vice President of Product, overseeing strategy and product for Eventbrite's core ticketing product and new event marketing products. Previously, he led the development of Eventbrite's payment processing and platform products, as well as the trust and safety teams that protect Eventbrite's two-sided marketplace.

Prior to Eventbrite, Gilad led the risk analytics team responsible for the Latin America region at PayPal. During his tenure there, he developed and set local risk strategies and improved fraud detection to support PayPal's expansion in the region.

Gilad received a degree in computer and electrical engineering, signal processing, and communications from Ben-Gurion University of the Negev, one of Israel's leading research universities before moving to the United States.

"Bringing in a proven leader from a global product-led company like Eventbrite positions Tessera to continue accelerating our product innovation and creatively solve the global trust and safety challenges facing companies today. Gilad also offers deep risk-management experience that is valuable in helping us pave the way forward," said Matt Curl, General Manager of Tessera Data. "It's an exciting time at Tessera as we continue to attract top-notch talent to build a fairer and safer future."

About Tessera Data

Tessera Data is focused on building a safer future by providing valuable, people data used to drive informed trust and safety decisions, both online and offline. Their industry-leading data is the backbone for background checks used by companies to elevate the protection of everyone they serve. Learn more by visiting tesseradata.com.

