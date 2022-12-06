Turn Biotechnologies Changes Paradigm in Skin Rejuvenation

Data unveiled at four industry conferences suggest a single ERA treatment may be more effective than combination therapies used today

Biomarker analysis demonstrates ERA's regenerative impact on fibroblast proliferation, collagen VII production

eTurna™ lipid-based delivery platform proves groundbreakingly effective at reaching targeted tissue

Company to present updated data during January webinar

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Turn Biotechnologies, a cell rejuvenation company developing novel mRNA medicines to cure untreatable, age-related conditions, released preliminary data that show its therapies rejuvenate skin cells more effectively and safely than existing treatments.

Combining our mRNA-based ERA therapy and eTurna lipid delivery system reversed aging in human skin for the first time

The company's ERA™ (Epigenetic Reprogramming of Aging) treatment, precisely transported using Turn Bio's proprietary eTurna™ lipid-based delivery platform, reversed the hallmarks of aging in human skin – something never before achieved. The treatment simultaneously increased fibroblasts and collagen VII to restore the production of collagen and elastin, and reduced inflammation markers, oxidative stress, senescence, and MMPs, proteins responsible for skin degradation versus those untreated.

Preclinical data were presented to dermatologists and industry KOLs attending four global conferences in the past five weeks: Global Aesthetics Conference in Miami; Cosmetic Surgery Forum in Nashville, Tennessee; Beauty Through Science in New York City, and The Longevity Summit in San Francisco, California.

"The data suggest we may be close to redefining the care dermatologists can provide their patients," said Jill Waibel, a board-certified dermatologist and respected regenerative medicine researcher who presented findings at the Global Aesthetics Conference. "The potential to improve the quality of patients' skin – its elasticity and its ability to heal – could change the future of regenerative medicine."

Hema Sundaram, a board-certified dermatologist and noted researcher in regenerative medicine and cell science, presented the data at Cosmetic Surgery Forum.

"This early research suggests that ERA could significantly improve the balance between key biomarkers of cell aging and cell youthfulness," she said. "From an evidence-based perspective, this carries more weight as a rejuvenation strategy than efforts to improve a single biomarker. Research of this type may open the door to a new paradigm of dermatologic care."

Data were also presented during sessions of the Beauty Through Science conference and the Longevity Summit.

"We believe this promises to be a game-changer for dermatologists, plastic surgeons and their patients," said Turn Bio CEO Anja Krammer. "The true breakthrough of combining our mRNA-based ERA therapy with our eTurna lipid delivery system, for the first time shows reversal from the effects of aging and offers an ability to improve the overall quality of the skin."

Turn Bio executives have committed to releasing additional data during a January webinar. Details will be announced in coming weeks.

ABOUT TURN BIOTECHNOLOGIES

Turn Bio is a pre-clinical-stage company focused on repairing tissue at the cellular level and developing transformative drug delivery systems. The company's proprietary mRNA platform technology, ERA™ (Epigenetic Reprogramming of Aging), restores optimal gene expression by combatting the effects of aging in the epigenome. This restores cells' ability to prevent or treat disease and heal or regenerate tissue. It will help to fight incurable chronic diseases. Its eTurna™ Delivery Platform uses unique formulations to precisely deliver cargo to specific organs, tissues, and cell types

The company is completing pre-clinical research on tailored therapies targeting indications in dermatology and immunology, and developing therapies for ophthalmology, osteo-arthritis, and the muscular system. For more information, see www.turn.bio.

