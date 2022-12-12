GENESCO EMPLOYEES FIT PARK AVENUE ELEMENTARY STUDENTS WITH NEW SHOES AT ANNUAL COLD FEET, WARM SHOES COMMUNITY EVENT

More than 100,000 shoes have been given away since program's inception

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Christmas came early last Friday for nearly 350 Park Avenue Elementary students when Nashville-based Genesco Inc. brought its Cold Feet, Warm Shoes signature community shoe fitting to the school and spread a little holiday cheer. As part of the event, more than 225 employee volunteers set up a mock shoe store and fit students with new shoes, socks and hats along with a few other surprises, including Tennessee Titans cheerleaders and the team's mascot, T-Rac.

Genesco employee James Blackmon celebrates with a Park Avenue Elementary student in Nashville after fitting the child with new shoes. (Photo credit Thomas Crawford, Genesco Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Since 1989, Cold Feet, Warm Shoes recreates a real-life, in-store experience, complete with a mock shoe store and customized shoe fitting where employee volunteers measure each student's foot and fit them with a brand-new pair of shoes. Students were empowered with a choice of shoes coordinated through its Journeys and Journeys Kidz stores. Genesco volunteers roll out the red carpet for each child so they have the same service and respect they would receive at any of Genesco's 1,400 Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Johnston & Murphy or Schuh retail locations.

After a two-year pandemic pause, Genesco employees eagerly prepared for this year's signature event with hundreds of employees volunteering in roles ranging from product planning, stockroom coordination, logistics, and day of "boots on the ground" support. Employees volunteer from all areas of the company from senior management to divisional teams including its Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Johnston & Murphy and Genesco Licensed Brands divisions.

"The event was filled with pure joy. The children light up with excitement and big smiles while being fitted with their new shoes and they look great. We hope the children are standing a little taller and feeling a little more confident coming away from the fitting," said Mimi Vaughn, Genesco Board Chair, President and CEO. "We are nearly a 100-year-old footwear focused company. Giving back to the community is important to us, especially through our signature Cold Feet, Warm Shoes program. We had 225 volunteers come together who are compassionate and committed to giving back in a way that makes sense to our business and the community."

During the shoe fitting, the Nashville students were able to meet and walk the red carpet with Tennessee Titans cheerleaders and the Titans team mascot, T-Rac. Students also received a healthy snack. In addition to the fitting, Genesco donated an extra 100 pairs of shoes to the school's resource closet.

About Genesco Inc.

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO), a Nashville-based specialty retailer and branded company, sells footwear and accessories in more than 1,400 retail stores throughout the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, principally under the names Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Little Burgundy, Schuh, Schuh Kids, Johnston & Murphy, and on internet websites www.journeys.com, www.journeyskidz.com, www.journeys.ca, www.littleburgundyshoes.com, www.schuh.co.uk, www.schuh.ie , www.schuh.eu , www.johnstonmurphy.com, www.johnstonmurphy.ca, www.nashvilleshoewarehouse.com, and www.dockersshoes.com. In addition, Genesco sells footwear at wholesale under its Johnston & Murphy brand, the licensed Levi's brand, the licensed Dockers brand, the licensed Bass brand, and other brands. Genesco is committed to progress in its diversity, equity and inclusion efforts, and the Company's environmental, social and governance stewardship. For more information on Genesco and its operating divisions, please visit www.genesco.com .

225 Genesco employee volunteers fitted more than 350 students with new shoes at Park Avenue Elementary in Nashville as part of the Company’s Cold Feet, Warm Shoes event. (Photo credit Alan Poizner) (PRNewswire)

Genesco employees fitted all Park Avenue Elementary students in Nashville with new shoes at Genesco’s 2022 Cold Feet, Warm Shoes event. (Photo credit Alan Poizner) (PRNewswire)

