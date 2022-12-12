U.S. Immigration Fund announces another EB-5 Project Loan Repayment - 855 Avenue of the Americas

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Immigration Fund (USIF), a USCIS approved EB-5 Regional Center, is pleased to announce that USIF's 855 Avenue of the America's $80 million loan has been fully repaid by the borrower. 855 Avenue of the Americas is a mixed-use 41-story, residential-focused building that spans the full western block of 6th Avenue between 30th and 31st Streets. Located in one of Manhattan's most desirable addresses, the building overlooks three vibrant residential and business markets that include neighborhoods such as NoMad, Chelsea, and Hudson Yards.

"This is another great success for our EB-5 investors and their families who invested in the 855 Avenue of the Americas project," said Nicholas Mastroianni, III, President of USIF. "For over a decade, we have been fortunate enough to offer our clients and their families the highest quality investment offerings seen in the EB-5 industry, which results in the successful outcomes of permanent residency for more than 5,000 clients and their family members and a return of their investment capital. It has been a great honor for our EB-5 Regional Center to sponsor the 855 AOA project and to work with each family towards achieving their dream of life in America."

Developed by one of New York's most prestigious firms, 855 Avenue of the America is comprised of EOS residences, inclusive of 375 luxury rental apartments and 127,000 square feet of Class-A office space that has been fully leased by Nike since 2015. Additionally, 57,000 square feet of street-level premium retail space is fully leased to Nordstrom Rack which opened in 2017.

U.S. Immigration Fund has successfully funded quality real estate projects of all sizes ranging from $15 Million to over $1 Billion and has been instrumental to the completion of some of the most recognizable EB-5 projects ever completed. USIF became "the first" Regional Center to be recognized by 18 major financial institutions including J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs, and Blackrock. "Maintaining strong partner relationships within the EB-5 industry has been vital to our success as a regional center and to all of our investors. By playing an integral role within the industry, we have been privileged to continue to set investment standards and best practices – we continue to set ourselves apart from our competitors to help our investors achieve their dreams of obtaining in U.S. Residency," concluded Nick Mastroianni, II, Chairman of U.S. Immigration Fund.

