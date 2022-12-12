Xinhua Silk Road: Conference held in S. China's Shenzhen attracts global investors to sign deals worth RMB879 bln

BEIJING, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2022 Shenzhen Global Investment Promotion Conference held on December 9 in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, attracted global investors to sign deals for a total investment of 879 billion yuan (about 126.31 billion U.S. dollars) in 315 projects.

Photo shows the 2022 Shenzhen Global Investment Promotion Conference held on December 9 in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province. (PRNewswire)

This conference, in its fourth session this year, was hosted by Shenzhen government to boost global investors' confidence in its future development.

It featured a series of campaigns, including 12 regional investment promotion conferences and a number of overseas parallel sessions and industrial investment promotion activities. Branch venues have been established in 16 cities on five continents, including New York city, Detroit, Paris, Dublin, Tokyo, Sydney, Brisbane, Johannesburg, Moscow, etc.

A total of 48 projects were signed at the conference on-site, covering fields such as next-generation electronic information, green and low-carbon growth, biomedicine and health, marine industry, modern services, and finance.

Contracted foreign enterprises included Amazon, Intel, Hexagon, Maersk, etc.

Lured by Shenzhen's favorable business environment, a batch of Fortune Global 500 companies, China's top 500 companies, state-owned enterprises, and leading private businesses came to settle down in Shenzhen during the 2021-2022 period.

After more than four decades of development, Shenzhen has become an open and innovative market with great vitality. With its sci-tech core sectors, strategic emerging industries and future industries turning more competitive globally, the city is embracing historical development opportunities and becoming a hotspot for foreign enterprises to invest in China, according to James Chang, PwC China Regional Economic Clusters Managing Partner.

Danish shipping giant A.P. Moller-Maersk (Maersk) operated 36 international container liner routes in Shenzhen ports in 2021, with an annual throughput of more than 2.7 million TEUs. 50 percent of Maersk's supply chain management business in China comes from Shenzhen, said Caroline Wu, managing director of Greater China at Maersk, adding that the company will continue increasing investment in Shenzhen.

The Shenzhen global investment promotion conferences in the past three years saw over 600 projects involving intended investment totaling over 2 trillion yuan. So far, companies from over 170 countries and regions have invested in Shenzhen, according to Zhang Feimeng, head of Shenzhen municipal commerce bureau.

