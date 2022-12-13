G.I. Jobs Partners with U.S. Department of Labor to Support Transitioning Service Members and Spouses

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- G.I. Jobs is proud to announce a partnership with the U.S. Department of Labor Veterans' Employment and Training Service (DOL VETS) to help transitioning service members and their spouses prepare for meaningful civilian careers through the Employment Navigator and Partnership Pilot (ENPP).

Launched at select military installations worldwide in April 2021, ENPP was designed to help transitioning service members and their spouses outside of the traditional Department of Labor (DOL) Transition Assistance Program (TAP) workshops to improve employment related outcomes.

Employment Navigators at host installations provide direct, one-on-one career assistance outside of the formal DOL TAP classroom instruction. Under the terms of the partnership, G.I. Jobs will provide virtual job fairs, employment workshops, a job board, entrepreneurship training, digital magazines and the Military Friendly® ratings program to service members and their spouses at no cost.

"Our team is excited to provide free and fresh resources to the military community to accompany the tried and true foundational curriculum that DOL VETS has long provided," said G.I. Jobs CEO and Navy veteran Chris Hale. "We've been doing it for 21 years, and we know that veterans and their spouses excel as students, employees, business owners and community leaders when they are provided the right opportunities."

As a Marine veteran, Assistant Secretary for Veterans' Employment and Training Service James Rodriguez knows that transitioning from the military can be difficult.

"Transition can be challenging, and the support from G.I. Jobs for our transitioning service members, and their spouses, makes it easier for them to chart their new course," Rodriguez said. "The work our partners with the Employment Navigator and Partnership Pilot do makes a difference, and VETS is thankful for G.I. Jobs' contributions and impact, and we look forward to continued partnership."

For more information about the ENPP, visit dol.gov/employmentnavigator.

About G.I. Jobs

Launched in 2001 by three Navy veterans, G.I. Jobs connects transitioning service members, veterans and their families to civilian employment, education and entrepreneurship opportunities. Its portfolio of free resources includes virtual job fairs and employment workshops, a job board, entrepreneurship workshops, G.I. Jobs magazine and website, Military Spouse magazine and website, the Military Friendly® ratings program and more.

