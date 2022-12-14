Emmes Hires Ching Tian in New Leadership Role to Accelerate Innovation

ROCKVILLE, Md., Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Emmes, a global, full-service Clinical Research Organization (CRO) dedicated to supporting the advancement of public health and biopharmaceutical innovation, today announced that Ching Tian has joined the company as chief innovation officer.

Emmes Chief Executive Officer Dr. Christine Dingivan said, "Ching brings a wealth of data and digital experience, which will be immediately useful as we accelerate our transition to decentralized trials. Her role is to work across the company to integrate technology and processes that strengthen the way we'll address clinical trials of the future."

Tian said, "As a biostatistician by training, I have spent many years leading functional operations and optimizing the clinical trial processes through technology with a data focus. What attracted me to Emmes were Dr. Dingivan's vision of Emmes as a tech-enabled CRO, the company's roots in biostatistics, its 45-year history and science-based, high-quality clinical research reputation.

"I'm very proud to have contributed to the industry's Decentralized Clinical Trials (DCT) and digital evolution over the past five years," she noted. "The speed of adoption has been unprecedented. The solutions are still a work in process, however, especially in areas of reducing overall complexity and user experience.

"That is why this is such an exciting time for the industry and for Emmes. Our data expertise and rich experience from design to submission, plus our mid-size position in the market, will be a fertile ground for rapid innovation and scaling. I'm very impressed with what the Emmes team has accomplished, and I'm excited to help lead the next phase of innovation," Tian added.

Before joining Emmes, Tian was senior vice president of strategy and solutions at Medable, where she created and was responsible for its DCT product strategy. Her previous role at Novartis, where she was general manager, data & digital, in global drug development, also included accountability for driving the DCT strategy, programs and platforms.

In addition, Tian's CRO and pharma experience included leadership positions at PPD and MedImmune/AstraZeneca, where she held roles of increasing responsibility in areas such as global pharmacovigilance systems, early clinical development services, global clinical informatics, data management, statistical programming, and clinical technology operations.

Tian holds a master's degree in biostatistics from the University of Minnesota and a bachelor's degree in industrial engineering from Hangzhou Dianzi University in China.

"Ching knows this industry and what our clients want and need from a CRO," noted Dr. Dingivan. "Her experience at Medable, where she worked to ensure that technology was not built in a vacuum but integrated with the business, will be valuable in her new position at Emmes. Her experience across technology, CRO and biopharma companies is a unique asset for leading our Advantage eClinical platform development and commercialization activities."

She added, "Ching is a visionary leader with unmatched drive for innovation, which makes her a perfect fit for Emmes as we continue our accelerated global growth strategy."

Founded more than 45 years ago, Emmes is a global, full-service Clinical Research Organization dedicated to excellence in supporting the advancement of public health and biopharmaceutical innovation. The company's clients include numerous agencies and institutes of the U.S. federal government and a wide range of biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device companies throughout the world. To learn more about how our research is making a positive impact on human health, go to the Emmes website at www.emmes.com.

