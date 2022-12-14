Palm Springs Air Museum Presents SNOWTOPIA! in the Miles Hangar and on the Tarmac Dec 20 through 23 at the Palm Springs Air Museum

PALM SPRINGS, Calif., Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Palm Springs Air Museum announces a new Holiday Event: SNOWTOPIA!. It's a Winter Wonderland with airplanes and Santa! Enjoy 40 tons of snow in a playground outside on the tarmac and make your own S'Mores over a firepit outdoors. Meet Santa, Frosty the Snowman, enjoy craft-making and more inside the Miles Hangar. Hot chocolate and cookies will also be available, and unique gifts for shopping.

Sponsors of this event are El Paseo Jewelers and McDonald's - the Shalhoub Family. Snowtopia! runs evenings from 5:00 to 8:30 PM from Tuesday, December 20th and through Friday, December 23rd. Advanced tickets online. $7 per person; $35 for up to 6 people; kids 3 and under get in free. Tickets will also be available at the door. Visit http://palmspringsairmuseum.org/e/snowtopia to buy tickets.

The Palm Springs Air Museum contains over 73 vintage airframes from World War II, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War contained in 91,000 square feet of open hangars and on the tarmac. Additional displays and memorabilia are located throughout the hangar facilities. The Museum and unique Giftshop are open daily from 10 am to 5 pm. Closed on Christmas. For more info, visit PalmSpringsAirMuseum.org or call 760-778-6262 during business hours.

