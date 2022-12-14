SHVO Secures Historic Preservation Board Approval for Redevelopment of 407 Lincoln Road

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SHVO, the culture-defining real estate development and investment firm, is pleased to announce it has secured the Historic Preservation Board's unanimous approval for the revitalization of 407 Lincoln Road into a Class A ultra-luxury office property with an emphasis on high performance and sustainability.

Yesterday afternoon, the Historic Preservation Board reviewed plans for the redevelopment, led by Foster + Partners in collaboration with Kobi Karp Architects, with prominent members of the local community including Howard Herring, President and Chief Executive Officer of New World Symphony; Lyle Stern, President of Koniver Stern Group; as well as the Miami Design Preservation League and Lincoln Road Business Improvement District, all expressing resounding support for the project.

The plans presented by SHVO will see a revival of the thirteen-story property that will include a renovation of its famous clock tower, recladding of the building envelope, inclusion of signature double-height loggias, and the addition of a rooftop with ocean views and wellness-focused amenities. Additionally, the through-connection between Lincoln Road and Soundscape Park will be reinforced, creating a natural pathway between the two popular destinations.

This represents the third Class-A office development announced by SHVO in Miami Beach this year, and is the firm's second property on Soundscape Park, following its announcement of One Soundscape Park, in partnership with celebrated architect Peter Marino. Furthermore, it is the firm's second collaboration in Miami Beach with Foster + Partners, following the announcement of The Alton. Combined with the restoration and development of The Raleigh, SHVO is investing close to $1 billion in Miami Beach, reflecting the firm's growing commitment to the city.

Michael Shvo, Chairman & CEO of SHVO, stated: "We are grateful to have received the Historic Preservation Board's approval for our plans to revitalize 407 Lincoln Road, Miami Beach's most prominent office building, and are committed to reposing the confidence placed in us today by the Board as well as the local community by transforming it into a world-class office property that showcases the best of global design and architecture."

Norman Foster, Founder and Executive Chairman, Foster + Partners, added: "The revitalized 407 Lincoln is set to make a positive contribution to the urbanity of Miami Beach, creating a building that is of its place. Showcasing the sustainable focus of the project, our design approach significantly lowers the embodied carbon of the project by retaining the existing structure of the building, while giving the building a new lease of life."

David Summerfield, Senior Executive Partner and Head of Studio, Foster + Partners, said: "The reimagining of 407 Lincoln is underpinned by sustainability, stripping the building back to its essential structure to create a seamless visual connection with the green outdoors. It revitalizes a local landmark on Miami Beach, offering unparalleled flexible workspaces that cater to the changing needs of today's workforce."

