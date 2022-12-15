Blu Dot Flagship in San Francisco Debuts, Designed by the Office of Charles F. Bloszies FAIA with Brand's Leaders

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In its second key commission for leading design retailer Blu Dot, the Office of Charles F. Bloszies FAIA debuts a major new showroom store by Potrero Hill in San Francisco. Reimagining two vacant buildings at Missouri and 17th Streets, the new, neighborhood-friendly adaptation offers a simplified, soft-modern backdrop for the successful Minneapolis-based manufacturer and designer of modern furniture.

Blu Dot San Francisco at the foot of Potrero Hill, designed by the Office of Charles F. Bloszies FAIA and Blu Dot. Photograph by Mariko Reed, courtesy Blu Dot and the Office of Charles F. Bloszies FAIA. More High-res imagery available for press use at this link: we.tl/t-QBSQNGADRE (PRNewswire)

For design retailer Blu Dot, the Office of Charles F. Bloszies FAIA debuts a second showroom store in San Francisco

Following Bloszies's award-winning 2013 design of the previous San Francisco location, the firm collaborated again with Blu Dot design director Maurice Blanks and his visual merchandising team to adapt two vacant buildings into a serene, comfortable retail setting spanning 13,000 square feet on a prominent corner site.

Founded in 1997 by college classmates with a passion for art, architecture and design, Blu Dot designs and produces modern furniture found in retail locations, independent design stores, and online. The selected site merges two buildings, which architect/engineer the Office of Charles F. Bloszies FAIA transformed for Blu Dot's store designers.

The team removed superfluous bracing and internal walls to open up the interior, and enlarged window openings for more sunlight. "We also designed steel window frames popping out like oversized Tiffany windows, echoing the scale of industrial windows on nearby buildings," says Bloszies.

The interiors offer a simple, crisp setting to display Blu Dot's product line. The terraced floors are finished with unvariegated wood or polished concrete. Interior fixtures integrate with structural elements, and plinths on the inside of pop-out windows allow product displays for passersby.

"Ever since we opened in San Francisco in 2013, the city has been a key market for us. When our prior lease was up, it only made sense to go bigger and better," says Maurice Blanks, Blu Dot cofounder. "Working again with Chuck and his team on the new store was seamless and the end-result is gorgeous. We love seeing longstanding, loyal clients and meeting new friends and neighbors, all to fulfill our mission to inspire more creative ways of living through good design."

Blu Dot San Francisco offers a 1,200-square-foot patio and a rare parking lot. Adds Bloszies, "This transformation brings Blu Dot an architectural expression consistent with its furniture design ethos and this district's industrial character. It ingratiates itself with neighbors while creating a memorable, unmistakable home for the Blu Dot brand."

Contact: Chris Sullivan, 914.462.2096, chris@ccsullivan.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Office of Charles F. Bloszies FAIA