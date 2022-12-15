MMI Hotel Group Embraces Cloud-Based Infor Solutions to Streamline Growth

Infor's hospitality-specific applications to boost visibility, efficiency and profitability

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor®, the industry cloud company, today announced that MMI Hotel Group, a fast-growing hotel management company, has selected Infor Hospitality to provide hospitality management and pricing solutions for its expanding independent property base. Set to implement these new applications at select properties, MMI will have access to cloud-based tools that will allow its teams to better serve guests and achieve competitive positioning through dynamic pricing strategies. Infor will provide MMI with easy access to valuable incoming data that can quickly be turned into action, allowing teams to better track guest preferences, simplify reservations and provide consistent quality and services.

"We want to make sure all of our properties are run well and perform well, and we know that adopting new and modern technology solutions are the key to allowing our teams to take on less of an administrative burden so that our staff can focus on creating consistent and dependable interactions with guests," said Dominic Buompastore, MMI Hotel Group vice president of operations. "Specifically, Infor is able to provide us with easy access to valuable incoming data that we can quickly turn into action. By being able to operate on one system for all guest and hotel data, our teams can stay on top of all the little details that ensure a great guest experience."

Infor HMS is a specialized, multi-departmental property management platform for the hospitality industry that integrates front-office and on-property technology to better manage room availability, dynamic pricing and guest profiles to boost profitability and maintain a competitive edge. The Infor suite of solutions can unify multiple hotel functions into a single application, allowing hotels to consolidate information on the performance of multiple properties, create customized reports and ultimately make better forecasts and business decisions. Properties in the MMI Hotel Group portfolio will be able to increase revenue potential, streamline operations and build a better guest experience.

In addition, Infor® EzRMS, a powerful hotel revenue management tool, will automatically calculate demand and revenue forecasts, while recommending appropriate selling strategies. Users will benefit from deep-learning algorithms that dynamically recognize patterns to ensure optimal and accurate business forecasts, pricing and selling strategies to increase yield and profit.

"Harnessing data, mobility and cloud technology are at the cornerstones of a successful property management strategy. Being able to quickly adapt to changing consumer expectations and demands in order to improve guest service and, ultimately, drive additional sales is achieved by embracing new solutions and infusing them throughout the front and back office," said Stewart Applbaum, Infor executive vice president and general manager. "Infor's cloud-based hospitality-specific solutions are helping leading hoteliers, such as MMI Hotel Group, ensure a great guest experience every visit."

Founded in 1956, MMI Hotel Group is a private, full-suite hotel management company focused principally on people. Currently serving team members based at full- and focused service product across the Sun Belt, this third-generation company has established a tradition of successful partnerships grounded in good old-fashioned Southern hospitality. While MMI's culture is a constant, the diversity of the MMI portfolio — franchised and independent, core and lifestyle brands — remains a competitive advantage for the company as best practices generate superior results. Visit www.MMIHotelGroup.com.

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. We develop complete solutions for our focus industries. Infor's mission-critical enterprise applications and services are designed to deliver sustainable operational advantages with security and faster time to value. Over 60,000 organizations in more than 175 countries rely on Infor's 17,000 employees to help achieve their business goals. As a Koch company, our financial strength, ownership structure, and long-term view empower us to foster enduring, mutually beneficial relationships with our customers. Visit Infor.com.

