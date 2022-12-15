REHMANN CLOSES 2022 WITH GROWTH

TROY, Mich., Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fully integrated professional advisory firm Rehmann celebrates the year's end with several 2022 milestones while looking forward to the upcoming opportunities in 2023.

Rehmann grew its staff to more than 900 associates in Michigan, Ohio, and Florida this year, increasing its services and reach across many regions. Its growth and dedication to clients was recognized with numerous accolades in 2022 including ClearlyRated's Best of Accounting 5 Year Diamond Award, Best and Brightest Brilliance winner, Construction Executive's The Top 50 Construction Accounting Firms™, and the Accounting & Financial Women's Alliance 2022 Best CPA Firms for Women.

The strong finish to this year also marks new beginnings and planned leadership changes for 2023. Stacie Kwaiser, Rehmann COO, will become the firm's first female CEO while her role of COO is assumed by Stephen Blann, effective January 1, 2023.

"I am honored to have led the firm during another year of strategic growth," said Randy Rupp, Rehmann's outgoing CEO. "Rehmann's 81-year history boasts a multitude of turning points that put the firm on a solid footing for the future. It is a legacy I am proud to have been part of, and I am confident of the outlook for the next chapter under Stacie's leadership."

Kwaiser, whose transition was announced earlier this year, aims to advance the execution of the firm's long-term strategic plan, with a focus on optimizing associate and client experience.

"Innovation is key to success, and we plan to maximize our training and technology resources to attract more talent," Kwaiser said. "We are excited to enter the new year with an extensive team devoted to empowering client purpose, and we look forward to announcing more expansion projects in 2023."

Championing this next phase of growth is Rehmann's newly appointed Chief Growth Officer, Steve Castino. Castino joined the Rehmann team through the strategic business combination with Orlando-based Vestal & Wiler in November.

