Staffing Employment Holds Steady in Third Quarter

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Staffing jobs rose 2.1% year-to-year in the third quarter of 2022, and U.S. staffing companies employed an average of 2.8 million temporary and contract workers per week, according to data released today by the American Staffing Association.

Temporary and contract staffing sales totaled $39.0 billion in the third quarter, an increase of 7.9% from the third quarter of 2021.

Staffing employment and sales have historically seen quarter-to-quarter gains following first quarter declines. Third-quarter data have shown a slight deviation from this trend—staffing jobs edged down by 0.3% (about 9,000 jobs) quarter-to-quarter, but temporary and contract staffing sales grew by 1.4%.

"Demand for staffing services remains healthy amid a tight labor market and continued economic uncertainty," said Richard Wahlquist, ASA president and chief executive officer. "U.S. businesses recognize that staffing companies are uniquely equipped to meet the hiring challenges of today and provide them with the workers and the workforce agility they need to compete, grow, and thrive in the coming year."

Looking ahead, staffing firms are optimistic about the first quarter of 2023, projecting their revenue to grow 10.0% year-to-year. They further expect full year revenue for 2022 to increase 10.5% from 2021.

